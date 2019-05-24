Real Madrid news: "It wasn't just Ronaldo", Arjen Robben reveals why he left Los Blancos

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final

What’s the story?

Arjen Robben has opened up on his departure from Real Madrid to join FC Bayern Munich in 2009. The winger unfolded all the events that contributed to his departure from the Spanish capital, stating that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival wasn't the sole reason.

In case you didn’t know..

Robben left Real Madrid for Bayern in 2009 and became a key member of the Bavarians' squad, with Los Blancos signing Ronaldo from Manchester United in the same window. The former Chelsea winger in his ten seaons with German giants has won eight Bundesliga titles and one UEFA Champions League among other trophies.

The heart of the matter

Robben is set to leave Bayern after their match against RB Leipzig in the German Cup final this weekend.

The Dutchman in his latest interview before his final game in a Bayern jersey, revealed the reasons behind him leaving Real Madrid.

"It became difficult for me because of the change of president at Real.

"I actually felt very comfortable there and played very well, but when politics come into play and you do not get a real chance, you have to make a decision whether you want to keep fighting or to go and continue your career elsewhere

"It was not just Ronaldo. Perez returned as the club's president. He then bought Ronaldo, but also Kaka, [Karim] Benzema and Xabi Alonso.

"Real spent so much money and we were told that they needed to make a bit of money back on outgoing transfers.

"For me it was a shame, because I had a very good relationship with the former coach Manuel Pellegrini. In addition, I had perhaps the best pre-season of my career.

"I talked to Mark and to Van Gaal. "He told me how had he plans for me. Both clearly signalled to me: 'Come to Munich, please'."

"I remember the decision was not easy. We sat together as a family on the terrace and talked. After all, it was about leaving a big club like Real Madrid. There was no turning back then.

"By comparison, Bayern was not so successful in Europe at the time. My goal had always been to win the Champions League. I wanted to show that I was good enough.

"The move to Bayern was the best decision of my career."

What's next?

The decision to move to Bayern from Real Madrid turned out to be Robben's best sporting decision as he has established himself as a Bayern legend in these ten years at the Allianz Arena. Leicester City have been linked with signing the veteran on a free transfer this summer.