Real Madrid News: 'It would be easy to say that Real Madrid miss Cristiano'- Former player gives his views on Ronaldo's departure 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
94   //    24 Apr 2019, 09:15 IST
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid player Aitor Karanka has given his views on the separation between Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that there were hard decisions taken by both parties.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world when he decided to move from Real Madrid after winning three consecutive Champions Leagues with the club. Ronaldo spent nine seasons with Los Blancos and became the club's all time leading goalscorer with 450 goals.

Since making his move from Spain to Italy, Ronaldo helped Juventus win their eighth consecutive Serie A title by scoring 19 goals and providing 8 assists. But the Old Lady suffered a premature exit from Champions League despite the Portuguese talisman scoring all five goals for his team in the knockout rounds.

Ronaldo recently dismissed all rumours and confirmed he will be with Juventus next season. Los Blancos have suffered without their former talisman, and are on the verge of ending the season without winning any major silverware.

On the other hand, Karanka was a former Real Madrid player who served as an assistant coach for the Los Blancos under Jose Mourinho.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview with Marca, Karanka said:

"It would be easy to say that Real Madrid miss Cristiano or that Cristiano misses Real Madrid, but they were hard decisions for both sides. Life goes on and so does Real Madrid."
"I do believe that Cristiano and Messi are a level above the rest that compete in world football."

Karanka also believes that it would have been a good move for Los Blancos if they brought Jose Mourinho back.

"Either of the two options would have been great, but you have two different profiles," he added..
"It seemed that Solskjaer had fixed everything done badly by Mourinho at Manchester United, but now they are out of the Champions League."
"In Jose's first season at the club, he won three trophies [the Community Shield, Carabao Cup and Europa League]."

What's next?

With little to play for, Real Madrid will face Getafe next in LaLiga.

Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Jose Mourinho La Liga Teams Serie A Teams
