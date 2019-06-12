Real Madrid News: Los Blancos planning to give Hazard a bigger welcome than Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s the story?

Real Madid are planning to give Eden Hazard a much bigger welcome than what they did for Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2009. According to Marca, the Spanish giants are preparing a grand welcome for their newly signed “Galactico” from Chelsea.

In case you didn’t know….

It has been ten years since Real Madrid unveiled Ronaldo, who was signed from Manchester United, at the Santiago Bernabéu, with a sold-out crowd witnessing the start of an era. During his nine-year stint at Real Madrid, the prolific Portuguese won as many as 15 trophies, including two La Liga titles and four Champions League gold medals.

But last summer, Ronaldo parted ways with the Spanish giants, joining Italian champions Juventus in a mega-money deal.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are having one of their best transfer windows since 2009, when they landed the "Galactico" trio of Kaka, Karim Benzema and Ronaldo. After several low-profile signings in the last few windows, Los Blancos are making a bold statement this summer, completing as many as four signings.

Real Madrid announced the signing of Hazard last week. The Belgian superstar completed his dream move to the Spanish capital after ending the season on a high note, with Chelsea thumping Arsenal 4-1 in the UEFA Europa League final in Baku.

The heart of the matter

It has been claimed that Real Madrid are preparing a grand welcome for all of their new signings - Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic. But in case of Hazard, they are planning something more special.

The Belgian international is scheduled to be presented on Thursday evening at 19.00 CET local time, so that more fans are able to attend the unveiling.

Real Madrid officials are also hopeful that Hazard's presentation will surpass Ronaldo's unveiling record in 2009, when nearly 70,000 attended the event at the Bernabeu.

What’s next?

Real Madrid are expected to make more signings this summer, with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba on their radar.