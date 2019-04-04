×
Real Madrid News: Los Blancos reach an agreement with FC Barcelona target; deal could be announced soon

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
73   //    04 Apr 2019, 19:31 IST

Signing Adrien Rabiot for free would be a huge boost to Perez's plans to strengthen Zidane's squad.
Signing Adrien Rabiot for free would be a huge boost to Perez's plans to strengthen Zidane's squad.

What's the story?

According to the French television show, Canal+ France, as relayed by the Spanish media outlet, Sport, Real Madrid have reached an agreement with PSG's wantaway midfielder, Adrien Rabiot.

The report suggests that the Los Blancos have agreed on personal terms with the Frenchman and the deal is expected to be announced soon.

In case you didn't know..

Coming through the ranks of the French outfit, Paris Saint-Germain, the 24-year-old has attracted several European elites including FC Barcelona, for his exploits in the Ligue 1, recently.

The French midfielder hasn't had a comfortable tenure at the Parc des Princes, recently. After being spotted in a party following PSG's shocking elimination at the hands of Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, the youngster was fined by the Ligue 1 giants for his unresponsible behaviour.

The central midfielder's current contract with the French champions runs until the end of the season. Hence, the Frenchman, reportedly, has agreed on personal terms with the Galacticos, as they await his arrival in the summer, without having spent a penny on the transfer.

The heart of the matter

Since returning to the Bernabeu dugout, last month, Zinedine Zidane has been very clear about his intentions to strengthen the Madrid squad at the end of the season.

Wasting no time since the start of his second stint as a manager in the Spanish capital, the 46-year-old tactician has already secured the signing of FC Porto's star defender, Eder Militao.

The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner is known to be a great admirer of the French playmaker, Adrien Rabiot, and has big plans for his compatriot after his potential arrival at the Bernabeu, in the summer.

Rumour rating: 7/10

In what is going to be a busy summer for the 13-time European champions in the transfer market, signing a promising young midfielder for free would be nothing but an unexpected advantage for Zidane's plans. According to the report, as mentioned above, the deal is expected to be announced very soon.

What's next?

Following the first defeat since his return at the hands of Valencia, at the Mestalla, Zidane and co. will host Eibar at the Bernabeu, next in La Liga.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Adrien Rabiot Florentino Perez Zinedine Zidane
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
