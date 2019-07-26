×
Real Madrid News: Los Blancos star Jesus Vallejo set to undergo Wolves medical ahead of season-long loan move

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
80   //    26 Jul 2019, 20:26 IST

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: La Liga
Real Madrid vs Villarreal: La Liga

What's the news?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Jesus Vallejo is set to undergo a medical at Wolves' training complex on Friday to seal a season-long loan move away from Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know....

The 22-year-old joined Los Blancos from Real Zaragoza in the summer of 2015. With the likes of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernandez in the ranks, Jesus Vallejo had been reduced to a supporting role at the club.

Owing to constant injury issues and fierce competition for spots, Vallejo made just seven appearances for the Spanish club last season. The youngster was determined to stay in Madrid and fight for his place but Eder MIlitao's arrival this summer has further dented his chances, if any, to secure a spot in the starting XI.

Should the loan move materialize, It would be Jesus' third temporary spell away from Los Vikingos, since securing a move in 2015.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on bolstering his squad after finishing seventh in the Premier League last term. 

The heart of the matter

A deal between the clubs is said to be agreed, but Madrid have declined an option for the Wanderers to make Vallejo's move permanent after his loan term expires next summer. The youngster is set to arrive in England to undergo a medical with Wolverhampton on Friday.

Wolves are keen on shoring up their squad depth, as they returned to the European stage for the first time since 1980. They are also poised to secure the signature of AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone, along with the signing of Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina as well.

What's next?

Nuno Espirito Santo's men have embarked their Europa League campaign with a 2-0 victory against the Crusaders. Wolves will travel to Ireland for the second leg clash on August 1.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Jesús Vallejo Lázaro Real Madrid Transfer News
