Real Madrid news: Real Madrid eye elite Premier League midfielder to replace Luka Modric, who is linked to Inter and China and more - November 16, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
220   //    16 Nov 2018, 23:20 IST

Out of Madrid?
Out of Madrid?

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories about the Galacticos.

#1 Van Dijk speaks about CL final

It might have been a thing of the past season but it seems as though Liverpool players are still obsessed about it. Virgil Van Dijk has become the latest Reds player to talk about the Champions League final of last season.

The Dutchman claimed that Mohamed Salah’s injury changed the complexion of the game as the Madrid players were attacking the right flank of Liverpool far more in the absence of the Egyptian.

“Mentally, something changed for Real Madrid once Salah left the pitch,” Van Dijk said.

“Suddenly Marcelo, Benzema and Ronaldo all ganged up against our young right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and left the whole right flank free.

The former Southampton defender believes that had Salah been in the match, the Galacticos wouldn’t have the courage to do that.

“With Salah, they would not have dared.”

#2 Modric speaks about Ballon d’Or and Solari

With the Ballon d’Or even nearing, it feels like this will be the first time in 11 years that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will win the prestigious individual honour.

Luka Modric is the hot favourite to win the award but even if he doesn’t win, this, for the Croat, will remain the best year of his professional career.

“I'm very proud to fight for it. If I win perfect, otherwise it will not change anything. With or without the Ballon d'Or, it's the best year of my career,” he said.

He then spoke about new manager Santi Solari, stating that the club are now playing better under him as he hopes that they continue doing so.

“Since Solari came, we started well. You can see in these four games, his arrival has been very good and hopefully, we will continue like this.”

#3 Madrid eye Modric replacement

Luka Modric might be on the verge of winning his first ever Ballon d’Or but that hasn’t stopped the media outlets from linking with a move out of the club. There is interest from Inter as well as China and should he leave the Galacticos, Perez has two midfielders in mind.

According to Don Balon, the first choice is Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, who seems to be having difficulty in coming to an agreement over an extension. The plan B is Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. 

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
