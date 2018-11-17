Real Madrid news: Real Madrid to spend €207.5 million to sign two stars and more - November 17, 2018

More addition to the squad?

#1 Pochettino wishes Solari good luck

While Mauricio Pochettino was linked with the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu, Santi Solari ended up getting the job on a permanent basis. With four wins from his first four games with the Galacticos, things have started very well for the Argentine.

And now, his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino has wished him the best as the former Real Madrid player embarks on a new start with the Merengues.

“I know Solari from the national team and I wish him success”, Pochettino said.

Pochettino then added that he can’t speak further on the matter as he has been linked to the Madrid job himself, which could make him misunderstood.

“I am very involved at Tottenham and due to the rumours over the last few months, whatever I say could be misunderstood.

“I’m happy for him and I hope he will have a brilliant career.”

#2 Dalic to speak to Lovren about Ramos

It seems as though Dejan Lovren is trying to incite some sort of rivalry with Sergio Ramos. The Croat has been consistently bashing the Madrid captain and he took it a step further on his Instagram following Croatia’s win over Spain.

"I'm happy, I killed him with my elbow, I killed him..." Lovren was heard saying whilst on video after Croatia’s win.

Dalic, meanwhile, has addressed the issue. The Croatia manager has promised that he will speak to the defender about it but won’t disclose the details of it to the rest of the world.

“I will talk personally with Dejan, but that will stay between us and the squad. I don’t want to talk publicly about this,” he said.

#3 Madrid’s €207.5 million expenditure

Real Madrid have been linked with Eden Hazard for a while now and the player himself has expressed his desire to play for the Galacticos.

As a result, there is a belief that the Belgian will someday end up at the Bernabeu. According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez is planning a €200 million bid for the former Lille star.

He is also targeting a €7.5 million move to bring back Mario Hermoso to the club.