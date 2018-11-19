×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Real Madrid Transfers news: Real Madrid want duo worth €120 million as replacements for Ramos and Modric, who are set to leave and more – November 19, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
781   //    19 Nov 2018, 23:50 IST

Madrid to sell them?
Madrid to sell them?

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Whites!

#3 The want for Wenger and Hermoso

Arsene Wenger and Real Madrid has been somewhat of a forbidden love story. The Galacticos had approached him numerous times but couldn’t get him to resign from his post at Arsenal and take the hot seat at the Bernabeu.

In hindsight, it might have worked out for the best for the Merengues as they have won four Champions League titles this decade while Arsene Wenger somewhat tainted his own legacy at Arsenal.

Speaking about the French tactician, former PSG president Charles Villeneuve has claimed what everyone already know. According to him, the Galacticos wanted to hire the former Arsenal manager but he opted to stay with the Gunners instead. 

“Two clubs always wanted him as a coach. One was Bayern Munich, because he speaks four different languages,” he said.

“I also went to a gymnasium in Italy to attend negotiations with Real Madrid, but he stayed at Arsenal.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been linked with a move for their academy graduate Mario Hermoso. The problems in Madrid’s defence are increasing by the hour due to injuries and Hermoso is an option they are considering.

According to the player, however, he is not sure whether Madrid are interested in him and that he is happy at Espanyol.

“I don’t know if Real Madrid are interested in signing me, I’m very happy with Espanyol right now,” said Hermoso.

His manager at Espanyol Rubi, meanwhile, is hoping that the Blancos won’t force the issue with the defender as he is happy at Cornella El Prat.

“My guts tell me that Real Madrid won’t force anything with Hermoso. He’s very happy here and I believe he will stay at least until the end of the season,” Rubi said.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Real Madrid news: Real Madrid eye elite Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Real Madrid will have to pay a whopping...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Real Madrid to offer €450...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Deadline Day transfer roundup: Real Madrid want...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Mauricio Pochettino should not go to Real...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur transfer roundup: €200m star wanted by...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Arsenal and Chelsea want Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plan world-record offer for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid consider massive £200 million...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow ITA UNI 01:15 AM Italy vs United States
Tomorrow FRA URU 01:30 AM France vs Uruguay
Tomorrow BHU MAC 01:30 AM Bhutan vs Macao
Tomorrow ARG MEX 05:30 AM Argentina vs Mexico
Tomorrow CHI HON 05:45 AM Chile vs Honduras
ISL 2018-19
Tomorrow PUN JAM 07:30 PM Pune City vs Jamshedpur
22 Nov GOA BEN 07:30 PM Goa vs Bengaluru
I-League 2018-19
Today REA MOH 02:00 PM Real Kashmir vs Mohun Bagan
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow FOR OXF 01:15 AM Forest Green Rovers vs Oxford United
22 Nov BRI BAR 01:15 AM Bristol Rovers vs Barnet
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us