Real Madrid Transfers news: Real Madrid want duo worth €120 million as replacements for Ramos and Modric, who are set to leave and more – November 19, 2018

#3 The want for Wenger and Hermoso

Arsene Wenger and Real Madrid has been somewhat of a forbidden love story. The Galacticos had approached him numerous times but couldn’t get him to resign from his post at Arsenal and take the hot seat at the Bernabeu.

In hindsight, it might have worked out for the best for the Merengues as they have won four Champions League titles this decade while Arsene Wenger somewhat tainted his own legacy at Arsenal.

Speaking about the French tactician, former PSG president Charles Villeneuve has claimed what everyone already know. According to him, the Galacticos wanted to hire the former Arsenal manager but he opted to stay with the Gunners instead.

“Two clubs always wanted him as a coach. One was Bayern Munich, because he speaks four different languages,” he said.

“I also went to a gymnasium in Italy to attend negotiations with Real Madrid, but he stayed at Arsenal.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been linked with a move for their academy graduate Mario Hermoso. The problems in Madrid’s defence are increasing by the hour due to injuries and Hermoso is an option they are considering.

According to the player, however, he is not sure whether Madrid are interested in him and that he is happy at Espanyol.

“I don’t know if Real Madrid are interested in signing me, I’m very happy with Espanyol right now,” said Hermoso.

His manager at Espanyol Rubi, meanwhile, is hoping that the Blancos won’t force the issue with the defender as he is happy at Cornella El Prat.

“My guts tell me that Real Madrid won’t force anything with Hermoso. He’s very happy here and I believe he will stay at least until the end of the season,” Rubi said.

