Real Madrid Transfers news: Liverpool, West Ham and Arsenal want to sign Madrid superstar, Berbatov speaks about Eriksen to Madrid and more - November 22, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news rumours for the day! The Blancos might be back in form right now but there are some cracks that need to be filled at the Bernabeu.

And here are the stories covering their reported attempts to do so…

#3 Asensio on Hazard and Lopetegui’s USA claims

Marco Asensio was supposed to have a prominent role in Madrid’s XI by now. The Spaniard has been tipped for big things and ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the limelight fell on him to step up his game.

So far, however, he has has been poor, which has prompted rumours of Real Madrid desperately wanting to sign Eden Hazard. The Belgian himself looks keen on the idea and had earlier stated that playing for the Galacticos is a dream.

When asked about whether Hazard could join him at the Bernabeu, Marco Asensio remained coy and played it down as mere speculation.

“It's speculation. We will see if anyone comes, but right now it's just speculation,” Asensio said.

Meanwhile, recently-sacked Julen Lopetegui, who was shown the door out of the Bernabeu after just 14 games, had been linked with the job of the USMNT. Reports had claimed that he had contacted US Soccer about the possibility of taking over as the coach of the United States Men’s National Team.

However, according to Lopetegui’s agent Carlos Bucero, the former Porto boss didn’t offer himself to the USMNT and also added that the former Real Madrid and Spain coach is currently recuperating after being sacked by the Galacticos.

"That is not correct," agent Carlos Bucero said. "Julen has not offered his services for any position.

"It has only been a few days since his exit from Real Madrid and now is the time to recover, rest and later study new objectives."

#2 Berbatov wants Eriksen to be given a new deal

Former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov has expressed his concern at Real Madrid being linked to Christian Eriksen. The Spanish media seem to believe that the Galacticos are eying the Dane as a replacement for Modric and Berbatov has weighed in with his views.

“Another player being linked with a move to Real Madrid this week is Christian Eriksen,” Berbatov said.

According to the Bulgarian, the former Ajax star should be tied down under a new contract as soon as possible because he is the type of world-class player that the Lilywhites need in their midfield.

“Tottenham absolutely must get him signed to a new deal as quickly as possible!

“He is one of those players who has the imagination, technique and vision to really influence games and he is also a goal threat with his ability to shoot from distance.”

#1 Dani Ceballos wanted by many and Alderweireld option

Real Madrid signed Dani Ceballos in the summer of 2017, beating Barcelona to the race for the then Real Betis youngster. Since then, however, things haven’t gone conveniently for the Spaniard.

Lack of minutes and opportunities have meant that he hasn’t been able to establish himself as the starter for the team. It has, therefore, been suggested that Dani Ceballos has interest from clubs that include West Ham, Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to Don Balon, the trio of English club are eying for his services. He, however, doesn’t want to move given that he is beginning to make a place in the team.

Meanwhile, according to Diario Gol, Real Madrid have supposedly shifted their interest from Neymar to Kylian Mbappe as he represents better value for money. The Frenchman is valued at €300 million with Barcelona star Lionel Messi wanting him to join the Catalans.

