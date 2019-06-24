×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid news: 'Players like him will always be welcome at Real Madrid'- Courtois on Kylian Mbappe

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
28   //    24 Jun 2019, 20:21 IST
Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

What's the story?

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has claimed that the Los Blancos faithful will always welcome Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu.

Earlier this week, Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior also hinted at the possible arrival of the PSG forward.

In case you didn't know..

Mbappe has enjoyed a sensational rise to fame over the past few years and he is already being hailed as a future great by pundits and critics alike. At just 20, the French forward has already helped his side win the World Cup and won the 'Young Player of the Tournament' award for his performances in Russia last year.

After guiding French side AS Monaco to win the Ligue 1 title, Mbappe garnered huge interest from clubs across Europe. PSG won the battle for the superstar as they signed him on loan in 2017 initially, and made is move permanent with a staggering deal to make Mbappe the most expensive youngster in history.

The 20-year-old has bagged 39 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, with 33 of his strikes coming in the French league. Owing to his brilliance, PSG secured the Ligue 1 title easily but Mbappe ended up second in the race for the European Golden Shoe, three goals behind Lionel Messi.

The heart of the matter

It is no secret that Mbappe has been on the radar of Real Madrid for years and the Frenchman hinted that he might be on the move this summer, revealing his interest in a new project months ago.

A few days ago, Los Blancos youngster Vincius Jr. also stated that Mbappe's future is at Santiago Bernabeu. After Vinicius, Real Madrid goalkeeper also claimed that they will always welcome the PSG star with open arms.

Speaking in an interview, Courtois said:

"If he will come to the Bernabeu? I do not know. I only know what I see in the press. But it is clear that players like him will always be welcome at Real Madrid."

What's next?

Despite Los Blancos' interest, it is unlikely that PSG will let go of their star forward easily. Madrid have spent in excess of €300 million in this window already so a move for Mbappe seems very unlikely.

Tags:
Ligue 1 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Thibaut Courtois Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News La Liga Teams
Advertisement
PSG Transfer News: Club President responds to Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos star hints Kylian Mbappe will be at Santiago Bernabeu soon 
RELATED STORY
'If Mbappe does not join Real Madrid this year, he definitely will in 2020' - Former France player makes a huge claim
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should sign for Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
'I've always loved everything he's done': Neymar Jr. names former Real Madrid star as his footballing idol
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe reportedly hands in Paris Saint-Germain transfer request
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Los Blancos fans chant 'We want Mbappe' at Eden Hazard unveiling
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid makes absolutely no sense
RELATED STORY
Reports: Kylian Mbappe's father reveals the two reasons why his son wants out of PSG
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us