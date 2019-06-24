Real Madrid news: 'Players like him will always be welcome at Real Madrid'- Courtois on Kylian Mbappe

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 28 // 24 Jun 2019, 20:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

What's the story?

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has claimed that the Los Blancos faithful will always welcome Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu.

Earlier this week, Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior also hinted at the possible arrival of the PSG forward.

In case you didn't know..

Mbappe has enjoyed a sensational rise to fame over the past few years and he is already being hailed as a future great by pundits and critics alike. At just 20, the French forward has already helped his side win the World Cup and won the 'Young Player of the Tournament' award for his performances in Russia last year.

After guiding French side AS Monaco to win the Ligue 1 title, Mbappe garnered huge interest from clubs across Europe. PSG won the battle for the superstar as they signed him on loan in 2017 initially, and made is move permanent with a staggering deal to make Mbappe the most expensive youngster in history.

The 20-year-old has bagged 39 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, with 33 of his strikes coming in the French league. Owing to his brilliance, PSG secured the Ligue 1 title easily but Mbappe ended up second in the race for the European Golden Shoe, three goals behind Lionel Messi.

The heart of the matter

It is no secret that Mbappe has been on the radar of Real Madrid for years and the Frenchman hinted that he might be on the move this summer, revealing his interest in a new project months ago.

A few days ago, Los Blancos youngster Vincius Jr. also stated that Mbappe's future is at Santiago Bernabeu. After Vinicius, Real Madrid goalkeeper also claimed that they will always welcome the PSG star with open arms.

Speaking in an interview, Courtois said:

"If he will come to the Bernabeu? I do not know. I only know what I see in the press. But it is clear that players like him will always be welcome at Real Madrid."

What's next?

Despite Los Blancos' interest, it is unlikely that PSG will let go of their star forward easily. Madrid have spent in excess of €300 million in this window already so a move for Mbappe seems very unlikely.