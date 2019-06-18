Real Madrid news: Reports of Bayern Munich's loan offer for Gareth Bale are 'rubbish', says Welshman's agent

Wales v Slovakia - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

What's the story?

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has quashed reports that Bayern Munich are willing to offer an escape route for the Real Madrid star, calling the rumours "rubbish".

In case you didn't know...

Bale has long been associated with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu with reports of player conflict and Zinedine Zidane's apparent disinterest in him having done the rounds in the last few years.

Zidane's re-appointment as manager means Bale's future at the club is more uncertain than ever, especially since the Frenchman has already begun a massive reshuffle with the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes all confirmed in recent weeks.

The Welshman's hefty transfer fee and wages have been too much for a number of admirers to pursue but Bayern Munich were reported to be willing to shell out for his services.

Following the departure of veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of the season, Bayern are looking for suitable replacements, with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Leroy Sane also on their radar.

The German champions were reportedly ready to bring Bale to the Bundesliga on a year-long loan spell, in a bid to get him away from Los Blancos.

The heart of the matter

Barnett has, however, told ESPN FC that the reports of Bayern Munich's interest in Bale are "rubbish", confirming that the Bundesliga giants did not make any such approach for the Welshman.

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has called the Bayern Munich loan rumours "rubbish" to ESPNFC. #FCBayern #Real — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 17, 2019

The winger has lifted four Champions League titles, one LaLiga title, and one Copa del Rey trophy during his stint with Real Madrid.

What's next?

Last month, Barnett insisted that his client is keen on honouring his contract at Real Madrid, which runs for three more years.

Bale's hefty transfer fees continue to be a barrier in negotiations for his signature and it is unlikely that the winger will take the James Rodriguez route to Germany.