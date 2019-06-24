Real Madrid news: Ricardo Carvalho backs Eden Hazard to succeed at Bernabeu

Suprodip Ghosal FOLLOW ANALYST News 163 // 24 Jun 2019, 12:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ricardo Carvalho backs Eden Hazard to succeed at Real Madrid

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Ricardo Carvalho has backed Eden Hazard to succeed at Real Madrid after the Belgian superstar completed his move to the Spanish completed this month.

In case you didn't know...

Ricardo Carvalho played for 6 seasons at Chelsea from 2004 to 2010 before moving to Real Madrid for €8 million. He then was a Madrid player for 3 seasons before moving to Monaco.

Eden Hazard moved to Real Madrid from Chelsea this summer after spending 7 seasons at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian has signed a 5-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in a transfer worth €100 million.

The heart of the matter

The retired Portuguese defender was all praise of Hazard's move to Real Madrid, and he is confident that the fruits will pay off soon given the investment Madrid are making this summer.

“He's a great signing," Carvalho said of Hazard. "I know him well, and I've no doubt that he'll do very well. He's going to have more space in Spain. He's very fast, very strong when one on one and a team like Madrid with great players will help him.”

“It's true that last year didn't go as planned. But the team came from years of winning everything and sometimes that happens in football. You have to build a great team, so it's important they start winning matches,” added Carvalho.

What's next?

Real Madrid are having a busy summer having signed the likes of Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao in addition to Eden Hazard and Rodrygo. The club had a horrendous 2018-19 season and are looking to bounce back this time around.

Hazard will play a key role in Zinedine Zidane's second tenure at the club. The Belgian attacker will be looking to soon become a crowd favourite at the Bernabeu through his performances. It was his dream to join Real Madrid, and now that the move has finally taken place, he'll surely be doing all he can to justify the club management signing him this summer.