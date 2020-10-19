Real Madrid News Roundup: €75m Manchester United target prefers Bernabeu switch, two Blancos stars set to face the axe from Zinedine Zidane, and more: October 19th 2020

Defending LaLiga Santander champions Real Madrid fell to a shock defeat to newly-promoted side Cadiz at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano over the weekend. The 1-0 loss was their first loss in 15 LaLiga games, and the winner was scored by Anthony Lozano, a former Barcelona B player.

The timing of Real Madrid's loss is also interesting as it comes just a week before their first El Clasico showdown at the Nou Camp against fierce rivals FC Barcelona. Let's take a look at the latest Real Madrid news, including an update on a Los Blancos star who could now reportedly miss the crunch fixture.

Manchester United target sets to pick Real Madrid over Red Devils

Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland is set to opt for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu over Old Trafford, as per reports. The Norwegian superstar is widely regarded as one of the deadliest forwards in the world after breaking onto the scene in the UEFA Champions League last year.

The Red Devils came close to signing the 20-year-old before his move to Borussia Dortmund, but the former Molde striker sought to continue his development in Germany as opposed to England. However, the €75m release clause in his contract will reportedly be activated in 2022, and he could be set for a move away from the Signal Iduna Park.

18 - Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in 20 appearances for club and country (Borussia Dortmund & Norway) in 2020. Sensation. pic.twitter.com/9EvcOqKZLy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 7, 2020

If reports are to be believed, he would be keen to reunite with his compatriot Martin Odegaard at the Bernabeu and snub Manchester United, whose Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains a massive fan of the striker.

Norwegian star Martin Odegaard set to miss up to six matches

Speaking of Odegaard, the Norwegian international is reportedly set to miss out on Real Madrid's next six games due to an injury to his right soleus muscle. The attacking midfielder saw his two-year loan spell at Real Sociedad cut short after his impressive displays last year and has started two of Real Madrid's games so far upon his return.

1947 - Martin Ødegaard 🇳🇴 will play his second @LaLigaEN game for @realmadriden and the first start, 1947 days ago since his debut in the competition (vs Getafe in May 2015). Jewel. pic.twitter.com/U2CTyvPArG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 20, 2020

The news was confirmed by Real Madrid on Friday, and he missed the game against Cadiz due to the same injury. Although the club haven't officially confirmed the timescale of his recovery, reports in Spain have claimed that he could miss up to six games for Real Madrid, including the all-important El Classico at the Nou Camp. He is not expected to return until the end of the next international break, ruling out his participation for his country during their next round of fixtures.

'Singled out' Real Madrid pair set to face the axe at the Bernabeu

Isco and Marcelo have been at Real Madrid for seven and thirteen years respectively

Real Madrid duo Marcelo and Isco are reportedly set to face the axe after a string of poor displays in the Spanish capital. The pair, neither of whom have been regular starters in the recent past, have been thoroughly underwhelming for Zinedine Zidane's side. Now, if reports are to be believed, their days in Madrid could be numbered.

Spanish outlet AS report that the Brazilian and the Spaniard have both been 'singled' out for their poor performances. The story goes on to state that the pair are 'doomed', saying that Marcelo's form is 'alarming', while Isco has 'hit rock bottom'. They have brandished the two Champions League-winning stars 'slow, lost and clumsy' on the front page of their latest edition. Isco and Marcelo could soon be on their way out of the club.

