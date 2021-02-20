Real Madrid News Roundup: Agent questions if club can sign priority target, Barcelona could beat Blancos to Bundesliga superstar's transfer, and more — 20th February 2021

Real Madrid are just hours away from kicking off their LaLiga Santander fixture against Real Valladolid. The Blancos are currently amidst a significant injury crisis with only 11 senior outfield players available for the game, and star striker Karim Benzema is a huge doubt for their UEFA Champions League clash against Atalanta in midweek.

Ahead of their upcoming fixture, here is some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid could sell two stars to Real Madrid

With Real Madrid looking to raise funds as soon as possible to make significant purchases in the summer, they could potentially sell two midfielders — Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard — to Arsenal on a permanent basis. The Spaniard has been on loan at the Emirates Stadium since 2019 and the Norwegian followed the Real Madrid man to North London this winter.

1 - Martin Ødegaard is the first Norwegian to appear for Arsenal since Pal Lydersen against Tottenham in May 1993. Hallo. pic.twitter.com/NKEWf4OzgW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2021

While Arsenal don't have an option to purchase either midfielder on a permanent basis, Real Madrid's need for a financial influx could aid their cause and help them sign both the creative midfielders. A report suggests that while Zinedine Zidane is on board with the potential departures of both these players, Real Madrid's board see matters differently. They are willing to sanction Ceballos' departure for €25m, but are keen to hold on to Odegaard.

Barcelona could still beat Real Madrid to David Alaba signing

Despite a well-documented financial crisis at the Nou Camp, a new report claims that Barcelona could still trump Clasico rivals Real Madrid to the signing of David Alaba, but only if Joan Laporta wins the presidential elections. A report from Spain cites the Catalan's excellent relationship with super agent Pini Zahavi as a key factor, saying that they could be in a great position to land him should Laporta become president.

73 – @FCBayernEN’s David Alaba won 73% of his Bundesliga games – among all players with at least 250 Bundesliga games nobody has a higher win percentage than him. Goodbye. pic.twitter.com/tzvYken4n8 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 16, 2021

Alaba is also a priority target for Real Madrid, who could potentially be weakened by the departure of Sergio Ramos. The Austrian, as per Fabrizio Romano, 'dreams' of a move to the capital club and the Blancos' need for defensive reinforcements, makes it a move that suits all parties. But if this report is to be believed, it would be quite an achievement for Barcelona if they managed to sign Alaba despite their financial struggles.

Agent questions Real Madrid's finances amidst Eduardo Camavinga interest

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for French starlet Eduardo Camavinga, but his agent, Jonathan Barnett, is unsure if the club can afford him. The midfielder is one of the most in-demand young stars in world football and has impressed profoundly since his breakthrough into the first team at Rennes. Camavinga is also seen as the ideal player to kickstart the revamp of an ageing Blancos midfield.

Speaking on a potential move to Los Blancos, Barnett explained to MARCA;

"[Real] Madrid are going through a tough time just now. All Spanish clubs are the same, so unfortunately we will have to see what happens. It may be that Spanish clubs can't afford [Eduardo] Camavinga."

1914 - Eduardo Camavinga (17 years & 303 days) is the youngest player to make his debut with France since Maurice Gastiger in February 1914 v Luxembourg (17 years & 128 days). Diamond 💎. pic.twitter.com/0XihIKI4dw — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 8, 2020

"[Madrid are] a great club, a great club to play for. Eduardo will have a choice of a lot of clubs if Rennes decides to release him. They will be one of the four of five clubs in the world he might go to. Eduardo would love to play for a top club. Madrid are one of those top clubs in the world, so are Barcelona. I think [a fee of €50m will be needed] to secure his signature."

Camavinga isn't the only French Ligue 1 star on Real Madrid's radar this summer as they're also reportedly keen on signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, but it remains to be seen if their financial situation allows them to sign a player his stature. The striker is expected to cost in the region of €180-200m.

