Real Madrid News Roundup: Barcelona could beat Blancos to superstar forward, club line up two potential replacements for Zinedine Zidane, and more — 31st March, 2021

Real Madrid identify two potential replacements for Zinedine Zidane

With just over a year left on his current contract and interest from Juventus and France, Zinedine Zidane's future at Real Madrid is up in the air. Reports from Spain have now suggested that Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez has lined up club legend Raul Gonzalez and Joachim Low as two potential replacements for the Frenchman should he leave the club.

Raul, currently at the helm of the Blancos' Castilla side, has impressed with his approach and is currently performing even better than Zidane did at that level before taking over the senior team. The Spaniard is believed to be the most 'feasible' option for Perez in the event of the French coach's exit. Elsewhere, Low — set to be a free agent after the UEFA Euros — is also held in high regard by the Spanish champions.

Germany have been one of the most consistent sides in international tournaments as they've failed to reach the semi-final stage on only one occasion in his 14-year spell with Die Mannschaft. However, it is also important to note that keeping Zidane at the club is still considered to be the ideal option by the Blancos higher-ups, as per the report.

Lucas Vazquez — David Alaba swap could be on the cards

Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba and Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez could join the lengthy list of names set for free transfers come summer, along with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gigi Donnarumma, and Leo Messi.

A report from MARCA suggests that Bayern and Real Madrid could swap their wantaway players at no cost whatsoever. Alaba would be a welcome addition to a defence which could be significantly weakened by Ramos' potential departure, while the versatile Vazquez could prove to be a superb acquisition for the Bavarians.

Alaba has already confirmed that he is set to depart the club after more than a decade of service, with several high-profile clubs queuing up for his signature. Vazquez has, much like Alaba, rejected the club's renewal offers so far and looks destined to leave his boyhood club on a free transfer.

Barcelona confident of beating Real Madrid to Harry Kane tra

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur after another disappointing campaign. The North London club could potentially end another campaign without any silverware to show for and could miss out on UCL football next season.

While Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the English superstar, a new report from Ian McGarry of the Transfer Window Podcast claims they will face competition from Barcelona. He went on to explain that the Catalans are confident of signing him as the Blancos are more focused on signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

McGarry explained;

"We understand [Harry] Kane is third on that list of strikers for Real Madrid but that Barcelona, and the second term of their president Joan Laporta, understands that he must make a statement signing and sees Kane as one that he might be able to persuade given that Madrid are more interested in [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland."

Kane has been in spectacular form this campaign, scoring 17 goals and setting up a further 13 in just 27 Premier League appearances.

