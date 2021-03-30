Real Madrid News Roundup: Star could face up to five years in prison, Blancos target 'offers himself' to Barcelona, and more — 30th March, 2021

Real Madrid's stars are gearing up for one final round of international fixtures during the ongoing break with the likes of Thibaut Courtois and Sergio Ramos set to feature for their countries. They will return to the Spanish capital to return to LaLiga Santander action by the weekend before resuming their UEFA Champions League campaign.

Ahead of the remaining international fixtures featuring the Blancos' stars, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Alvaro Odriozola returns to Real Madrid training

SD Huesca v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Having suffered a whopping 47 injuries this season, Real Madrid's list of sidelined players finally appears to be getting shorter with Alvaro Odriozola returning to training. The Spaniard has been out of action for over a month and a half with his last appearance coming against Huesca in the first week of February.

Odriozola's return will be a timely boost to Real Madrid ahead of their LaLiga Santander return as first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal is still out injured. Apart from the 29-year-old, the Blancos still have Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos and Mariano Diaz on the treatment table.

Karim Benzema could face up to five years in prison

England v France - International Friendly

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema is set to go on trial for his involvement in the Matheu Valbuena case from 2015. The French striker is believed to have acted as an intermediatary between Valbuena and a group of blackmailers over a video which is believed to be of a sexual nature.

Karim Benzema will be on trial for being complicit in the blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena from 20th to 22nd October later this year - AFP. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 30, 2021

Benzema allegedly encouraged Valbuena to accept the demands of the group blackmailing him. The midfielder did not agree to their demands and the case eventually led to the Real Madrid striker being frozen out of the national team set up under Didier Deschamps. A new report claims that Benzema — whose trial date has been set for October 20-22 later this year — could face a €75k fine and five-year jail sentence should he plead guilty.

David Alaba has 'offered himself' to Barcelona

Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba has 'offered himself' to Barcelona amid reports of strong interest from Real Madrid. With a number of Blancos stars potentally set to depart the club come summer, including Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Alaba is seen as a priority target for them, but they could now be set to lose out on him.

David Alaba is one of three players in history to have won nine Bundesliga titles.



He was also a member of both of Bayern's treble-winning teams in 2012/13 and 2019/20. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DPQMiecBCN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 16, 2021

A report suggests that Alaba and his agent Pini Zahavi have repeatedly visited Barcelona in order to facilitate a deal and they have even held talks with Joan Laporta on a few occasions. However, it remains unclear if Barcelona can sign the Real Madrid target given their financial situation and Alaba's desire for a blockbuster contract.

