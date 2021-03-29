Real Madrid News Roundup: Gareth Bale clarifies comments on Bernabeu return, Spanish star set to snub Blancos for Atletico Madrid, and more — 29th March, 2021

Real Madrid are just a few days away from their return to LaLiga Santander action upon the conclusion of the ongoing international break. The Blancos will mark their return to the capital with a game against Eibar, after which they welcome their opponents from the 2018 UEFA Champions League final, Liverpool.

Ahead of their return to the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, here is a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Gareth Bale clarifies comments on Real Madrid return

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg Two

On-loan superstar Gareth Bale dropped a bombshell last week when he revealed plans to return to his parent club, Real Madrid, upon the expiry of his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur. This contradicted reports that suggested the Welshman had no future at the Santiago Bernabeu, due to a frosty relationship with Zinedine Zidane.

However, Bale has now clarified his comments that caused quite a stir, saying that he is still legally obligated to return to Real Madrid. He explained;

"Obviously, going into next season, legally my contract says I have to go back to Real Madrid, which is what I stated, which I don’t think is being disrespectful to anybody. That’s legally what I have to do. Real Madrid are I guess my parent club and as far as I agreed I was on Tottenham on loan until the end of the season and I go back. That’s the plan so far."

7 - Gareth Bale has been directly involved in seven goals in his last four games for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions (4 goals, 3 assists), three more than he managed in his previous 16 for the club this season (4 goals, 0 assists). Upturn. pic.twitter.com/OZrPOeRghH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2021

The 31-year-old added;

"The reason I left was because I wanted to play games and get match fit and enjoy my football. Obviously come the summer I will go back to Real Madrid and we’ll go from there. I think the plan is to go back and then whether then I sit down with my agent is something we’ll do in the summer."

The Real Madrid winger has featured 12 times in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur this year, scoring five goals and setting up two during that period.

Update on superstar forward Eden Hazard

Real Madrid v FC Internazionale: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Eden Hazard has returned to Real Madrid after working with the Belgian national team's physiotherapist, Lieven Maesschalk, as per a report from Spain. It has been claimed that Real Madrid's record signing is currently undergoing a training regime that will strengthen his lower body to deal with his injuries.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez revealed that Hazard is 'desperate' to return to the pitch ahead of the UEFA Euros, saying;

"I think Eden [Hazard] is calm in all situations, but now he is desperate to be back on the field. No matter how much experience you have, when you are a player who cannot be on the field you will feel strange."

The 30-year-old has been limited to just 14 appearances this season due to severe injury concerns, including a recent muscle injury to his right psoas.

Fabian Ruiz could opt for Atletico Madrid move

AC Milan v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Spain's top clubs have long admired Napoli star Fabian Ruiz, even before his move to Serie A. The Spanish international has grown into a crucial player for the Partonopei since leaving Real Betis and has been closely followed by Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, a new report suggests that Ruiz could turn down the Blancos' and Blaugrana's advances in favour of a move to Atletico Madrid.

The Rojiblancos could part ways with Saul Niguez come summer, and Marcos Llorente has also been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United, potentially paving the way for Ruiz's arrival. Atleti reportedly made an offer to sign the 24-year-old last summer after Thomas Partey's departure to Arsenal, but Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis rejected the opportunity.

