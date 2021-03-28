Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos could be set to sell six players this summer, Premier League giants join Martin Odegaard chase, and more — 28th March, 2021

Real Madrid are set to return to LaLiga Santander action on April 3 with a clash against Elche at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium as they look to keep pace with second-placed Barcelona and league leaders Atletico Madrid. The thirteen-time UEFA Champions League winners are set to resume their European campaign with a blockbuster fixture against Liverpool just three days later.

As they await their return to domestic football, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid's asking price for Brahim Diaz revealed

AC Milan v AC Sparta Praha: Group H - UEFA Europa League

Spanish champions Real Madrid are set to demand a figure of €30m from AC Milan to sign Brahim Diaz permanently this summer, as per reports in Spain. The playmaker has had an impressive spell with the Rossoneri and the Italians would like to keep him at the club, but it could be a difficult proposition.

Real Madrid are aware of the age and potential of Diaz and are considering integrating him into their squad come summer. The 21-year-old himself has remained coy when asked about his future. He said;

"Now I am focused on Milan, I am very happy to play there. I want to do my best with my club and with the national team."

Chelsea and Liverpool could rival Arsenal for Martin Odegaard signing

Advertisement

Arsenal are 'worried' about a potential bidding war for on-loan star Martin Odegaard this summer, as per reports. The Norwegian, who moved to the Emirates on a six-month loan in January, has impressed profoundly for the Gunners and the club have already approached Real Madrid over a permanent deal.

14 - Martin Ødegaard’s strike was his first ever goal for Arsenal – the Gunners have now had more different goalscorers in the UEFA Europa League this season than any other side (14). Range. pic.twitter.com/CXKeFjMz1c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

While Arsenal value Odegaard at £30m, the attacking midfielder's impressive displays have seen his asking price rise to £50m, due to which the Gunners could be priced out of a move for him. Chelsea, Liverpool, and even Paris Saint-Germain have registered an interest in the midfielder should Arsenal fail to match Real Madrid's price as Odegaard could potentially be at the centre of a bidding war.

Real Madrid to transfer list six players to fund massive double deal

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Real Madrid are set to part with six players this summer to raise funds for a massive transfer splurge, as per reports. The Blancos are keen to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer, an operation that could cost them upwards of £200m in transfer fees alone.

Given that both forwards will be set to command massive wages, Real Madrid could list six players — Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Isco, Raphael Varane, Eden Hazard, and captain Sergio Ramos — on the transfer market to clear their wage bill. Bale is unlikely to have a future at Real Madrid after his current loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur, while Marcelo and Isco have been linked with moves away after falling down the pecking order.

Erling Haaland took Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick personally. 😉 pic.twitter.com/W64uJtF0dZ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

Varane is set to enter the final year of his deal and is yet to agree on new terms, due to which Real Madrid could cash in on him. Sergio Ramos will see his contract expire in a matter of months and could be on his way out on a free transfer. Their current highest earner, Eden Hazard, has barely managed to feature this season due to injuries, accumulating just 396 minutes out of a possible 2520 in LaLiga Santander.

Also read: Florentino Perez left 'very angry' after losing out on defender, Blancos set to battle Barcelona for Spanish wonderkid, and more