Real Madrid News Roundup: Florentino Perez left 'very angry' after losing out on defender, Blancos set to battle Barcelona for Spanish wonderkid, and more — 27th March, 2021

Real Madrid could see star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and on-loan midfielder Martin Odegaard in action on Saturday, with Belgium and Norway in action against Czech Republic and Turkey respectively. They will also have another opportunity to monitor top target Erling Haaland and how he could potentially function alongside Odegaard, with a reunion at the Santiago Bernabeu on the cards for the two Norwegians.

Florentino Perez is 'very angry' after losing Pau Torres race

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez is believed to be fuming after reportedly losing out on the signing of Pau Torres. The Spaniard, who has played a monumental role for Villarreal over the last few seasons, is one of the most impressive defenders in LaLiga Santander and has garnered attention from all across Europe.

121 - Pau Torres attempted 121 passes for Spain 🇪🇸yesterday (115 completed), the most by a player in a single game against Germany 🇩🇪 in the last 10 years. Calm. pic.twitter.com/qO7LYZiPzs — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2020

While Real Madrid earmarked Torres as the ideal replacement for Sergio Ramos should the veteran depart the club, it has been reported that Manchester United have 'stolen' the defender's signature, leaving Perez 'very angry'. Reports from England also suggest that the €65m man is open to an Old Trafford move.

Real Madrid and Barcelona set to 'go to war' for Fabio Blanco

Two of Europe's greatest rivals, Real Madrid and Barcelona, are set to go to war this summer over the signing of Valencia's impressive teenager, Fabio Blanco. The 17-year-old has been tipped to be the next big superstar of Spanish football by coaches who have worked with him previously. The Spaniard has been tracked by the Blancos for years, according to Diario AS.

Video: Real Madrid and Barcelona look set to battle it out for Valencia starlet Fabio Blanco (17).https://t.co/xHZ6ms0R2c — AS English (@English_AS) March 27, 2021

The right-winger's contract at the Mestalla is set to come to an end this summer and he could be available on a free transfer. While Los Che continue to work on a potential renewal, Real Madrid — on the back of missing out on Pedri's signature to Barcelona — appear particularly interested in completing a transfer for Blanco. His style of play has drawn comparisons to that of Manchester City winger Ferran Torres.

Real Madrid want to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Spanish champions Real Madrid will look to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer, as per MARCA. The Frenchman and the Norwegian are the most coveted forwards in world football at the moment due to their brilliant goal-scoring feats over the last couple of campaigns. Mbappe has been linked with a Real Madrid move for over four years now and will enter the final year of his PSG contract.

Haaland, who has scored 49 goals in 49 games for Borussia Dortmund, has emerged as their ideal successor to Karim Benzema. The report also suggests that Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, is keen on his client moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland took Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick personally. 😉 pic.twitter.com/W64uJtF0dZ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 17, 2021

Raiola does not have the greatest relationship with Real Madrid and hopes to change this with a mega-money move for Haaland. However, it is important to note that both Haaland and his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, are unsure if this is the right time to move to Real Madrid.

