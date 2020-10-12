Real Madrid news roundup: Los Blancos' injury woes mount, Manchester United to target a Madrid defender, and more - 11th October 2020

Real Madrid face Cadiz in the La Liga on Saturday, but with most of their players out on international duty, Zinedine Zidane will hope that they return without injuries before he can formulate plans against the opposition.

On that note, let us have a look at today's Real Madrid news roundup:

Real Madrid's injury woes mount

With Eden Hazard already out with an injury, the injury list for Real Madrid seems to be mounting every day. Thibaut Courtois has a small issue and has returned to the club already. Alvaro Odriozola and Dani Carvajal have also returned injured.

The four players will be sharing the Real Madrid medical room with Eder Militao who has already been there for some time.

Zinedine Zidane will now hope that the players who are still with their national teams do not return with any injury.

Luka Modric ready to extend his stay at Real Madrid

Luka Modric was on the verge of leaving Real Madrid two summers ago, but the midfielder is now looking to extend his stay at the club.

There are rumours that he could be offered a new contract soon, and the Croatian has also said that he will be open to penning an extension with the club:

"I'd like to stay in Real Madrid. However, I am aware of my age and the fact that the club needs to think about what's best for all of us. As long as I'm an important piece for Real Madrid, I'd like to stay. When that isn't the case, I'd look for new challenges, but that is not a topic of discussion right now," said Modric.

Luka Modric, whose current deal with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, still remains a fixture in the club's starting-XI right now.

Manchester United to target Raphael Varane

Manchester United need a centre-back and could be making a move for Raphael Varane, according to Daily Star.

The Frenchman, who has just two years left in his current deal with the club, is reportedly one of the top targets for the Red Devils, as per the report.

Daily Star has also said that apart from the Frenchman, the Premier League side also has Dayot Upamecano in their target list.