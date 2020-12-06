Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos chasing 20-year-old wonderkid ahead of January window, Zinedine Zidane praises club's character after Sevilla win, and more — 5th December 2020

Real Madrid afforded themselves some valuable breathing space after a crucial 1-0 win away to Sevilla in LaLiga Santander. The Blancos found themselves in all sorts of trouble after what was an embarrassing defeat away to Shakhtar Donetsk, their second loss in Europe to the same opposition, which came after their third league loss of the season which came at the hands of Alaves.

Zinedine Zidane's men dug in deep to hold on for a win away at Sevilla and returned to winning ways, registering a much-needed three points ahead of a crucial run of games. Real Madrid are set scheduled to play Borussia Monchengladbach, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao over the next week or so. Ahead of this crucial run, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Zinedine Zidane praises Real Madrid's character after Sevilla win

Vinicius Jr was pivotal in Real Madrid's win

After a few challenging weeks at the helm of Real Madrid, manager Zidane was understandably delighted after his side walked away from Seville with all three points. The French coach mentioned how proud he was of the Spanish champions' character during the game.

Reflecting on the win, Zidane said;

"These are three very important points. I’m happy with the match we had, from the first to last minute. I thought our first half was very good and then we got the deserved win. We know that you can come up against difficulties against this opponent. We need to enjoy this and be happy. We now need to rest and we can now think about the next one."

2- Real Madrid have kept a clean sheet in consecutive LaLiga away games against Sevilla (W2) for the second time in the competition’s history, the first one was in 1967 (also two). Balsam. pic.twitter.com/s3aMC7vszr — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 5, 2020

Responding to a question on why Real Madrid have been able to manage wins over the likes of Barcelona, Inter, and Sevilla, while losing games to the likes of Cadiz and Alaves, Zidane expressed;

"I don’t really agree with that. I think this is a team with character. It’s true that there are moments where it’s tough for us. When that happens, we have to fix a few things and then we can be a difficult team to defeat, like we were today."

Real Madrid eye move for Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai

Los Blancos are in contention for the services of RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai, as per reports. The Hungarian star has been one of the most impressive young players in the world this year and has made headlines with several noteworthy performances, and scored the goal to send Hungary to the UEFA Euros.

While there are several clubs such as RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, and others, Real Madrid are reportedly in front of the queue for the 20-year-old. A report from German newspaper claims that Blancos coach Zidane called up Szoboszlai to join the club come January.

Dominik Szoboszlai has scored his second top-flight hat-trick for RB Salzburg.



He only turned 20 last month. 😳 pic.twitter.com/25aIOfG0sd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 28, 2020

The Salzburg star is said to have a €25m release clause in his contract, and he could be on the move to a top-five league in the near future.

Zinedine Zidane's severance a reason for Real Madrid delaying his sacking

Zidane is reportedly on the brink of being sacked

Real Madrid's leegndary player-turned-coach has been at the heart of speculation related to the club in recent weeks. The Spanish champions' form has been concerning to say the least, with five defeats across the league and Europe already so far this year. Several outlets in Spain have claimed that should matters get worse, Mauricio Pochettino and Raul are being lined up as potential replacements for Zidane.

However, his contract could be a reason which sees him remain at the club. Zidane has a deal at the club that runs until 2022 and one which sees him earn up to €16m-per-season. In the event of his sacking, Real Madrid could potentially end up having to pay the 48-year-old a figure of €25m, which could prove to be too costly a figure for the club, particularly during the ongoing pandemic.

