Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos duo to be shipped to Juventus, superstar target not looking for Bernabeu switch, and more — October 22nd, 2020

Real Madrid prepare for their trip to the Nou Camp on the back of two disappointing losses at home to Cadiz and Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk. The successive losses at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano would come as devastating blows to the Blancos as they've come just days before their first showdown of the campaign with Barcelona.

However, the defending Spanish champions would hope to put these disappointing results behind them with a win against their fierce rivals. Here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Isco and Marcelo could be shipped off to Juventus in the winter

After a string of poor performances for Real Madrid, Isco and Marcelo have been tipped for immediate departures from the capital club. The Brazilian and the Spaniard started their game against newly-promoted Cadiz and were singled out for their particularly poor performances. Spanish outlet AS previously claimed that the duo's time at Real Madrid has come to an end.

500 - Marcelo Vieira 🇧🇷 will become the second non-Spanish player to reach 500 games for @realmadriden in all competitions, after his compatriot Roberto Carlos (527). Heir. pic.twitter.com/UP4Przunik — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 29, 2020

As per fresh reports from Mundo Deportivo on Thursday, Isco and Marcelo could be shipped off in the coming January transfer window, with Juventus interested in them. Isco has been linked with a Bianconeri switch for quite a while now, while Marcelo, amidst being on the receiving end of immense criticism in recent times, could join him as well.

Erling Haaland happy at BVB amidst Real Madrid interest

Manchester United and Real Madrid target Erling Haaland is happy at Borussia Dortmund and is not looking for a move away, as per reports. The Norwegian international had a superb start to life in Germany since his move from RB Salzburg and continues to be a talismanic figure for the Black and Yellows with four goals in as many games in the ongoing campaign.

Amidst massive interest from European giants such as the Blancos, BILD and SportsBILD claim that Haaland is not on the lookout for a move away from the club as of now. They report that the 20-year-old 'loves' playing in front of the yellow wall at the Signal Iduna Park and that he is keen on remaining at the club.

18 - Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in 20 appearances for club and country (Borussia Dortmund & Norway) in 2020. Sensation. pic.twitter.com/9EvcOqKZLy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 7, 2020

Speaking on his star striker, Dortmund chief Michael Zorc explained;

"There is no discussion about him [Erling Haaland]. Erling wants to improve all the time. He wants to get better every week and make more progress because he feels that he still has potential for improvement. And he knows that Borussia Dortmund is the right club for him."

Haaland is contracted to the club until 2024.

Months are disappearing for Hazard, says Laudrup

Real Madrid star Hazard has faced another injury setback

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder Michael Laudrup says he feels 'sad' for Eden Hazard amidst a string of severe injuries. The Belgian, who remains Real Madrid's most expensive signing in their history, suffered another injury setback, ruling him out of action for a relatively lengthy spell once again.

Laudrup revealed that he is baffled at the number of injuries suffered by the former Chelsea man, and stated that he feels sad for a 'special' player for whom "the weeks and months are just disappearing."

Speaking on Hazard, the Dane expressed;

"I don't understand what's wrong, he [Eden Hazard] had some injuries at Chelsea but never this much. I've watched him so many times with Chelsea and Belgium, and I really enjoy him because I think we lack these kinds of players in football nowadays, players who take the ball and players who go one-on-one or one-on-two. We need them, otherwise, we just play the ball around and who is going to do the special things?"

He added,

"Every time you think he's back he plays a few games, and then he's out again - I think it's so sad to see a great player like him and the weeks and months are just disappearing for him."

After managing just 14 LaLiga Santander starts last year, Hazard is yet to feature even once for Real Madrid this year.

