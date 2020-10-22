Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk: Los Blancos player ratings as Ukrainian champions stun Spanish giants to register famous win

Reigning LaLiga Santander champions Real Madrid fell to a shock 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Los Blancos returned to action for the first time since their 15-game unbeaten streak in LaLiga came to an end after losing to Cadiz at the same venue.

They faced a Shakhtar side that was missing up to ten senior players due to a mixture of both injuries and concerns over COVID-19. However, the seemingly weakened visitors line up was more than a handful for the 13-time European champions, to say the least.

Shakhtar were missing TEN first-team players in their game against Real Madrid due to positive coronavirus tests.



They still won 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pVEoPm7rQ2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 21, 2020

The hosts played out what was a thoroughly entertaining game which was far from a defensive masterclass by either side. The game was open and had end-to-end action, particularly in the second half.

Zinedine Zidane's side walked into the dressing room at half time with a stunning 3-0 deficit as the Ukrainians were ruthless on the counter.

The likes of Marlos, Tete, and Manor Solomon tormented the out-of-sorts Real Madrid defence to no end and could have ended the game with more goals if they took their chances in the first half. Skipper Sergio Ramos missed the game via a knee injury, and the Blancos sorely felt his absence.

Real Madrid without Sergio Ramos in the Champions League:



❌ Juventus

❌ CSKA Moscow

❌ CSKA Moscow

❌ Ajax

❌ PSG

✅ Club Brugge

❌ Manchester City

❌ Shakhtar pic.twitter.com/coqLFse2kW — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 21, 2020

Real Madrid found a sense of inspiration in the second half to claw their way back into the game with two quickfire goals from Luka Modric and substitute Vinicius Jr. Despite peppering Anatoliy Trubin's goal with numerous shots, Luis Castro's men held on to their previous one-goal lead to register a famous win in the Spanish capital.

Here, we take a look at the player ratings for the Los Blancos players during their 3-2 loss to Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.

Advertisement

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Courtois couldn't help Real Madrid's leaky defence on the night

Thibaut Courtois — 6/10

The towering Belgian made a handful of clutch saves for his side particularly in the first half, but could not do anything to prevent an uncharacteristic defensive collapse from the Spanish champions.

Ferland Mendy — 6/10

The left-back played on the opposite flank for France and continued to play there for Real Madrid, but not to significant effect. Mendy was industrious on the right, but his inability to beat his man due to his preference of cutting onto his left hampered his display. Spurned a glorious chance late on into the game.

Varane had a nightmare display against Shakhtar

Raphael Varane — 5/10

The Frenchman saw flashes of his shambolic display against Manchester City last season during a very questionable first-half performance, including an own goal. The Frenchman's reading of the game was poor on the night and was out of position more often than not.

Advertisement

Eder Militao — 6.5/10

Militao was brought back into the lineup in place of the injured Ramos. Although he couldn't live up to his skipper's standards, the Brazilian was the more impressive of the two centre-halves, albeit that isn't setting the bar too high. Led Real Madrid for tackles (seven), but horribly out of position for Shakhtar's third.

Marcelo — 7.5/10

Inherited the skipper's armband for the evening and although he was questionable at the back, he made his presence felt at the other end of the pitch. Marcelo was a constant attacking threat for Real Madrid and looked threatening on the left, providing a handful of impressive crosses into the box. Led is side for key passes (three) and registered an assist for Modric's wondergoal.

1- Real Madrid have lost their opening Champions League home game for the first time ever, after winning each of their previous 12 such games in the competition. Unusual. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 21, 2020

Fede Valverde — 7/10

With every passing game, Fede Valverde continues to improve his growing reputation. The Uruguayan was full of energy on the night and covered well for Marco Asensio and Ferland Mendy when the dup pushed further up and won seven of his 13 duels. Came painfully close to giving his side an equaliser in the 92nd minute but the goal was ruled out.

Advertisement

Casemiro — 6.5/10

Mopped up play well but the mighty Brazilian was far from his best against Shakhtar. Casemiro, much like the two central defenders behind him, was often stunned by Shakhtar's quick counters and failed to provide the usual cover for his creative teammates. An off night.

35 - Luka Modric is only the fourth player to score for Real Madrid in the European Cup/Champions League aged 35 or older, after Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ferenc Puskás and Paco Gento. Greats. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2020

Luka Modric — 8/10

After a quiet and relatively ineffective first half, the Croatian legend took matters into his own hands to unleash a stunning strike from range to kickstart a potential comeback. The Croatian was efficient with the ball and kept play ticking for the hosts, and was arguably the Blancos' best player on a forgettable night.

Marco Asensio — 7/10

The Spaniard showed flashes of brilliance and was a constant threat on the right-hand side, cutting onto his left. However, he failed to provide the final ball to break down a stubborn Shakhtar defence. Booked in the first half for a foul.

Luka Jovic — 5.5/10

The Serb's forgettable spell at Real Madrid seems to show no signs of getting any better after another incredibly anonymous display at the tip of the attack. Spurned a header after meeting a glorious cross from Marcelo, only to make contact with his shoulder. Failed to win a single aerial duel and was expertly marshalled by Shakhtar.

Advertisement

Rodrygo Goes — 5.5/10

Another anonymous display from the left hand side of the attack. Offered next to nothing to the forward line and barely saw the ball in the first half. Subbed off at half time for Karim Benzema.

Substitutes

Karim Benzema — 6/10 (45', Rodrygo Goes)

Found himself in great goalscoring positions after coming on but failed to get himself onto the scoresheet. Uncharacteristiaclly ineffective.

Scored less than a minute after subbing on.



Instant impact from Vinicius Jr. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/L89QFzsTWj — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 21, 2020

Vinicius Jr. — 7.5/10 (59', Luka Jovic)

Changed the game. The Brazilian's introduction immediately resulted in a goal, and he was a constant threat to the visitors, beating defenders to create space for his teammates. Remarkable change from Zidane.

Toni Kroos — 6.5/10 (70', Luka Modric)

Played some delightful passes into Shakhtar's area and came close to finding Benzema with an exquisite long ball. Nothing else of note.

Also read: Blancos superstar cleared to play El Clasico after injury scare, club line up shock move for rising Premier League star, and more