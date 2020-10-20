Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos superstar cleared to play El Clasico after injury scare, club line up shock move for rising Premier League star, and more — October 20th, 2020

After two disappointing campaigns in Europe, Real Madrid prepare for their UEFA Champions League 2020/21 curtain-raiser against Shakhtar Donestk at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The reigning LaLiga Santander champions were on a four-game unbeaten run in the new season and hadn't tasted defeat in 15 league games until Cadiz's trip to the capital, who inflicted a 1-0 defeat upon Real Madrid. Los Blancos would hope to bounce back from this shock loss and kick-off their UCL campaign with a win ahead of the upcoming El Clasico at the Nou Camp.

Here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos cleared to play in El Clasico

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos

Los Blancos' skipper Sergio Ramos is reportedly fit to play the upcoming El Clasico despite an injury scare. The Spaniard was withdrawn midway through Real Madrid's home encounter against Cadiz with a reported knee injury and was replaced by Eder Militao. The 34-year-old was pictured sitting in the stands with his knee wrapped with ice.

However, after tests carried out by the club, the Spanish skipper was revealed to have no severe damage and has been cleared to play in their upcoming league fixture. Ramos is likely to be rested against Shakhtar Donetsk. Elsewhere, Martin Odegaard is set to miss up to six fixtures including the El Clasico and a crunch UCL clash against Inter Milan.

Los Blancos line up shock move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Advertisement

With Real Madrid on the lookout for a suitable alternative and potential successor for star man Karim Benzema, reports from Italy have suggested that they could be set to make a shock bid for Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The English striker has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League this year after a series of remarkable performances for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Calvert-Lewin is unstoppable this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dvhcf6rtE6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 17, 2020

Calciomercato suggests that the Spanish champions could make a move for him as early as this winter in a bid to strengthen their front line. The report adds that Real Madrid value him at €40 million and could bid for the English striker come January, but it remains to be seen if former Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti will be willing to part ways with his star striker.

Spanish outlet slam Zidane for 'expensive' Reguilon mistake

Spanish outlet AS reported on Monday that Real Madrid veteran Marcelo's time at the Bernabeu could come to an end soon amidst his poor form and fitness in recent weeks. On Tuesday, they've built on their previous reports to state that it is Zinedine Zidane's 'expensive veto' of allowing Sergio Reguilon to leave that is set to cost the club. Real Madrid will have to pay a fee of €10m should they activate the buy-back clause in the Spaniard's Tottenham Hotspur contract.

Advertisement

105 - Sergio Reguilón had more touches in the opposition box than any other LaLiga defender in 2019/20 in all competitions (105). Turbo. pic.twitter.com/GnvW2AUWda — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 15, 2020

As per SportsWitness, AS went on to state in their latest edition;

"It should be clarified that [Sergio] Reguilon was transferred to the London team [Tottenham Hotspur] because [Zinedine] Zidane told the club this summer that he did not have him. He never loved him and that refusal to accept the enormous progression of a player who is already a starter for the Spanish national team and Tottenham is a mystery."

Reguilon was pushed towards the exit form Real Madrid, his boyhood club, due to Marcelo and Ferland Mendy already occupying the left-hand side of the defence. However, if this report is to be believed, Reguilon could set for a return to his former club earlier than he would have expected.

Also read: Real Madrid News Roundup: €75m Manchester United target prefers Bernabeu switch, two Blancos stars set to face the axe from Zinedine Zidane, and more