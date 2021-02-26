Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos to rival Barcelona for LaLiga wonderkid, superstar could return from injury for Atletico Madrid clash, and more — 26th February 2021

Real Madrid prepare for Real Sociedad's visit to the capital city at the weekend as they look to build on their good form in recent weeks. Despite their host of several injuries, the Blancos have managed to keep their charge for the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga Santander alive and registered a crucial 1-0 win away at Atalanta.

Ahead of their upcoming game, here is the latest Real Madrid news.

Karim Benzema could be available Atletico Madrid clash

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema could be fit in time to face fierce rivals Atletico Madrid, as per reports. The Frenchman missed their last two games against Atalanta and Real Valladolid due to an injury and could potentially miss their next game against La Real as well.

1 - Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 will become the non-Spanish player with the most appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions (528), surpassing Roberto Carlos 🇧🇷 (527). Monsieur. #RealMadridAtleti #ElDerbi pic.twitter.com/31fbPZBBoH — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 12, 2020

However, a new report claims that the veteran Frenchman is on his way back into the fray and could be fit for the clash against Los Rojiblancos. The two Madrid clubs are set to go head to head on March 7 at the Wanda Metropolitano in a game that could have telling implications on the title race in LaLiga.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and others interested in signing Bryan Gil

C.A. Osasuna v SD Eibar - La Liga Santander

Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and a host of other European clubs are believed to be interested in signing Bryan Gil, as per reports. The Spaniard, likened to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, has been regarded as one of the best young players in LaLiga after a superb campaign so far.

In fact, the report claims that Vaya Ballabriga, one of Barcelona's high-profile scouts, has branded Gil as the best Spanish player in the world this season. Ballabriga was the man who spotted players such as Andres Iniesta, Ansu Fati, and other notable names.

Gil is currently on loan at SD Eibar from Sevilla, and has a €35m release clause in his contract. However, his parent club hope to tie him down to a new long-term contract with a whopping €150m buyout clause along with a two-year extension up to 2025.

Blancos to rival Juventus for Manuel Locatelli

Spanish champions Real Madrid are set to rival Juventus for the signing of Manuel Locatelli, as per reports. The Italian midfielder, also targetted by Manchester City, is regarded as one of the most promising holding midfielders in Serie A after a string of impressive performances for Sassuolo.

25 - Manuel #Locatelli is the 55th player fielded by Roberto #Mancini since his debut as Italy's manager and the 25th to debut with the Italian National Team under the current Italy's manager. Launch. pic.twitter.com/ZU6KIHbfyC — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 7, 2020

While Juventus were seemingly the favourites to sign him from the Neroverdi as part of Andrea Pirlo's youth revolution at the Allianz Stadium, Real Madrid have reportedly identified Locatelli as an ideal understudy and eventual replacement for Casemiro. Apart from the 23-year-old, the Blancos are also keen on signing Eduardo Camavinga and Leon Goretzka, albeit the latter is highly unrealistic due to his importance to Bayern Munich.

