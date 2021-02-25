Real Madrid News Roundup: Eden Hazard slammed for poor mentality, AC Milan keen on Blancos star, and more — 25th February 2021

Real Madrid registered a crucial away win in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League against Atalanta in Bergamo. The Blancos were handed an early advantage as midfielder Remo Freuler was sent off for the hosts after a last-man challenge on Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman then conjured a moment of magic late into the game and smashed a stunning 86th-minute winner from outside the box to win his side the game.

Ahead of their midweek clash against Real Sociedad at home, here is some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Eden Hazard slammed for Real Madrid transfer

Real Madrid v FC Internazionale: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet has slammed star man Eden Hazard for his approach to a record-breaking transfer to Real Madrid. The Belgian has endured a torrid time with the 13-time European champions due to several injuries, managing to play just over half of a possible 82 games for his side.

Speaking on the ex-Chelsea legend, Poyet expressed;

"It hurts me a lot. The year Cristiano Ronaldo left was the ideal time to replace him, he had had a great season with Chelsea."

"When Hazard arrived in Madrid, he suddenly looked older. I don't think the style of play is the problem, neither is the mentality, it's physically. He has paid the price for some physical problems that have not allowed him to return and have meant he has not returned to his best conditions."

31 – Eden Hazard (16 goals, 15 assists) was directly involved in 31 Premier League goals in 2018-19, the most of any player in the competition last season. Swansong. pic.twitter.com/Ag3W74Htzq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 6, 2019

The Uruguayan added on Real Madrid's star man,

"One of my maxims as a coach is to put players on the pitch with minimal or no excuses, and I don't think Hazard has ever been like that. There was always some excuse: he was at 60 per cent, the team was not good… It's not Zidane's fault, the player is depending on himself to face this great challenge of turning it around."

Hazard is currently sidelined with another injury and is not expected to return for a few more weeks.

Zinedine Zidane offers Isco olive branch

Atalanta v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has offered out-of-favour midfielder Isco a new lease of life amidst their ongoing injury crisis. The Spaniard started their game in the UEFA Champions League against Atalanta along with Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio.

Speaking on the performance from the Spaniard, Zidane said;

"It’s been a long time since he [Isco] played so much and also in a position that is not his natural one. He played a good game and we know what Isco can give us. It was important that he played today."

Isco is still believed to be keen on exiting the club in search of regular game time, but it remains to be seen where the playmaker will end up.

AC Milan keen on signing Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid's go-to utility man Lucas Vazquez is yet to renew his contract at the club and could potentially depart come summer, with AC Milan eyeing a move for him. The Rossoneri are keen on signing Vazquez on a free transfer as he is a player who can operate on both the flank as well as at full-back.

⚽️ Asensio 🅰️ Lucas Vázquez

⚽️ Lucas Vázquez 🅰️ Asensio



Scorer turns provider and provider turns scorer for Real Madrid this evening. pic.twitter.com/umMzJ1jJ97 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 2, 2021

Vazquez has been vital to the Blancos amidst a challenging period in their campaign and has been entrusted by Zidane to play a few key roles in the side. He could be a cost-effective and smart signing for Stefano Pioli's side and AC Milan could capitalise on their good relationship with with the Blancos to seal his signature. The Italians are also believed to be interested in Isco and Brahim Diaz on a permanent deal.

