Real Madrid News Roundup: Club face competition from PSG for superstar target, Blancos keeping tabs on Asian star, and more — 24th February 2021

Real Madrid are all set for their away fixture against Atalanta in Bergamo with the most depleted squad they've had over the course of the campaign. Star man Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the game along with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, and other big-name players.

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash, here is some of the latest Blancos news.

Real Madrid and Liverpool interested in Lucas Ocampos

Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos is a subject of interest for European giants Liverpool and Real Madrid, as per reports. The Argentine star, who has a €64m release clause in his contract, is said to be keen on a move to Anfield despite interest from the Spanish champions, while Borussia Dortmund are another club keen on signing him.

8' - Lucas Ocampos has scored his eight penalty shots in his #LaLiga career (100%), seven of them at home, and the earliest @SevillaFC_ENG penalty goal at Sánchez-Pizjuán this century in the competition (7'32''). Breakfast#SevillaVillarreal pic.twitter.com/88fYoCbQcY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 29, 2020

The industrious winger has not been in the best of form this campaign, registering four goals and as many assists in 21 league appearances this campaign. Ocampos was instrumental in Julen Lopetegui's successful first season in Seville and could be set for a big-money move in the near future. However, Liverpool could still have an edge over Real Madrid due to Sevilla's interest in Takumi Minamino.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Kang-in Lee

Zinedine Zidane's side are interested in signing Kang-in Lee of Valencia this summer, as per reports. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented young players in LaLiga Santander and is looking to depart from Los Che, with Real Madrid said to be a possible destination.

2 - Lee Kang-in 🇰🇷 (19 years and 207 days) has become the youngest player to assist two goals in a @LaLigaEN game for @valenciacf_en in the 21st century, breaking the previous record held by Juan Mata in 2008 (20y 150d). Diamond. pic.twitter.com/wssg6rbnHn — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 13, 2020

Lee's contract is set to expire in 2022, and should he fail to extend his deal at the club, Valencia could cash in on him. The South Korean is a versatile young player who is adept at playing anywhere in the final third. He has also been praised for his superb work rate and dynamic approach that he's shown in his 17 appearances so far.

PSG make 'formal offer' for David Alaba

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have made a formal offer for Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba ahead of a potential summer move, as per reports. The Austrian has already confirmed that he is going to depart from Bavaria this summer after stay that lasted over a decade at the club.

David Alaba created more chances than any other player against Arminia Bielefeld (4) and got an assist.



Rolling back the years. pic.twitter.com/wcgKFvzl3j — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 15, 2021

While the likes of Liverpool and PSG are hopeful of signing him, Real Madrid are the favorites to sign Alaba. However, the centre-back's high wage demands could prove to be a massive stumbling block in Zidane's side, making a move for him, opening up an opportunity for the likes of PSG to re-enter the fray. It remains to be seen which club Alaba ends up at amidst interest from several European clubs.

