Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos suffer shocking injury blows ahead of league return, Milan in pole position to land Real Madrid star, and more — 18th November 2020

Real Madrid are set to return to LaLiga Santander action with a challenging away trip to Villarreal awaiting them. The Blancos currently sit in fourth place but have picked up just 16 points out of a possible 24, owing to their two shocking losses to Valencia (4-1) and Cadiz (1-0).

After a relatively rocky start to the season, Zinedine Zidane would hope to turn their fortunes around as they hope to get their domestic and continental campaigns back on track. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

AC Milan reportedly set to land Luka Jovic

AC Milan are said to be favourites to land Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, as per reports. The Serbian international has had a poor spell in the Spanish capital since his big-money move from Germany and could depart from the club to kickstart his career elsewhere after just two goals in 32 appearances.

0 - Luka Jović 🇷🇸 has failed to score in his eight starts for Real Madrid in all competitions (11 shots, 2 shots on target). Surprise. pic.twitter.com/ZRRDv7IZJc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

Despite several clubs interested in his services, reports from Spain have suggested that Milan are willing to 'bet' on the striker and utilise their good relationship with Real Madrid to land the 22-year-old, having already signed the likes of Brahim and Theo Hernandez. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid agree to let Jovic leave permanently, or on a loan deal, similar to that of Brahim's.

Real Madrid could be without Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane

Real Madrid could potentially be without Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and Eder Militao for their trip to Inter in the UEFA Champions League, as per reports. The skipper and Varane suffered injuries during their respective international sides' matches, and had to be replaced.

Eder Militao, on the other hand, tested positive for COVID-19, due to which he will be unavailable. This leaves Nacho as the only recognised centre-back available to Zinedine Zidane's disposal, but he too has just returned from a layoff. This crisis in central defence could be a major concern for Zidane, whose side will be up against the lethal strike force of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Dani Carvajal and Casemiro set to return

Casemiro could be set to return soon

In what is a relatively positive news for the Blancos amidst an injury crisis, Real Madrid stars Dani Carvajal and Casemiro are set to return to action for their weekend trip to Villarreal, as per MARCA.

The right-back, who has been out injured for several weeks, was initially set to return only in December. However, the Spaniard has returned to training earlier than expected and is doing double sessions in a bid to return to full fitness as soon as possible.

1 - Real Madrid have won just one of their last five LaLiga games without Casemiro (D2 L2), coming that win in their last match without the Brazilian (2-0 vs Mallorca in June). Vital. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 8, 2020

Casemiro, on the other hand, was unable to train for over ten days after testing positive for COVID-19. The Brazilian has now managed to return a negative result and could be set for an early return, which could come as a timely boost given Fede Valverde's absence for a month via injury.

