Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos superstar 'may never play football again', ex-Juventus star claims Cristiano Ronaldo will exit club, and more — 18th March, 2021

Real Madrid are set to continue preparing for their trip to Celta Vigo in LaLiga Santander as they turn their attention back to the domestic front. The Spanish champions sealed their spot in the last eight of the UEFA Champions League with a win against Atalanta, becoming the only LaLiga side to remain in the competition after Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla were all eliminated.

Ahead of their upcoming league game, here is a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

'Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus after the season' claims Toto Schillaci

Ex-Bianconeri star Toto Schillaci believes Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus after this campaign amidst growing speculation over a return to Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar has failed to help the Italian champions past the round of eight in his three years in Turin and is believed to be weighing up his options come summer.

Speaking about the 36-year-old striker, Schillaci expressed;

"This will be his last season in Turin. I don’t know if the club will offer him a contract renewal but what is beyond doubt is that he won’t take long to find a new club."

The 1990 World Cup Golden Boot winner added;

"The criticism he received after the Champions League was over the top, we are talking about the best forward in the world. Anybody can have a bad game. Juventus perhaps underestimated the opposition."

Zinedine Zidane also dropped a massive hint over Ronaldo's future, saying there 'could be' some truth to these rumours, while Real Madrid spokesperson Emilio Butragueno also refused to rule out the possibility of his return.

Real Madrid eye move for Jorge de Frutos

With Lucas Vazquez looking likelier to depart from the Santiago Bernabeu come summer, Real Madrid have identified Jorge de Frutos as a potential replacement for the 29-year-old, as per reports. De Frutos, formerly on the Blancos' books, left for Levante last summer for just €5m and has impressed profoundly ever since, registering three goals and ten assists for Las Granotas across 30 games.

Real Madrid already own 50% of his rights and have a first-refusal for the 24-year-old, whose displays have caught the eye of La Roja boss Luis Enrique and Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui. The Blancos could sign De Frutos without much hassle should they choose to and he could be an ideal Vazquez replacement.

Eden Hazard may never play again, warns doctor

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard's career could come to a premature end should he opt for another surgery on his ankle, as per a Spanish doctor. The Belgian's career has been in freefall since his £100m move to Real Madrid due to recurring injuries, failing to record even 500 minutes of league action this season.

Hazard is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and is believed to be keen on what could be his third surgery to treat the issue. However, Dr Jose Gonzales — a doctor on Atletico Madrid's books — has warned the Belgian skipper that he may never play football again should he choose to go ahead with another surgery. He explained;

"[Eden] Hazard has to train with the team for up to 10 training sessions. In my experience, it is difficult for him to return to playing at his level with Real Madrid this season. If a player returns after a long injury without having hardly trained, the most normal thing is that he is injured again."

"He has anxiety, he wants to show that he is worth and wants to give 100%, and he is not there for that. A third operation on Eden Hazard's ankle is very risky, there could be the possibility that the player would not play football again."

Zidane also said that he 'can't explain' what Hazard is going through with his situation in the capital getting worse with each passing month. The former Chelsea forward returned to action for Real Madrid in a 2-1 win over Elche but picked up another injury. In his nine league games this season, Hazard has only two goals and an assist to show for.

