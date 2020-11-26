Real Madrid News Roundup: Club to honour the late Diego Maradona, star Blancos target fuels transfer speculation after sacking agent, and more — 25th November 2020

Real Madrid are less than an hour away from their high-profile clash in the UEFA Champions League against Internazionale. The Blancos, who currently occupy the third spot on their group, will be hoping to register a crucial win against the Nerazzurri and avoid the prospect of an embarrassing group-stage elimination. Real Madrid have just won one game in Europe this year, which came against their Italian opponents in Spain.

The Spanish champions head into the fixture with a string of injury concerns. However, with the likes of Casemiro potentially returning to the side and star man Eden Hazard fit to start, Zinedine Zidane will look to get one over his former Juventus teammate Antonio Conte at the San Siro. Ahead of the game, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid to honour Diego Maradona

Los Blancos are set to honour the late Diego Maradona by wearing black armbands during their clash with Internazionale. The football world mourns the death of the Argentine football icon, who sadly passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday due to a cardiac arrest after successfully recovering from the removal of a blood clot on the brain just recently.

Official Announcement: Diego Armando Maradona passes away.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 25, 2020

Tributes for the former midfielder have come pouring in from all over the globe, and the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, declared three days of national mourning for the man who guided them to an unforgettable World Cup in 1986. It has truly been a sad day for the beautiful game.

Zinedine Zidane, Thibaut Courtois, and Sergio Ramos nominated for FIFA The Best awards

Real Madrid have been well-represented in different categories of FIFA's The Best awards for their achievements during the 2019/20 campaign. Club captain Sergio Ramos leads the way with a nomination for The Best FIFA Men's Player along with 11 of the best players in Europe last year.

You know who to vote... 😜 https://t.co/iWLKTIOIk2 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 25, 2020

Thibaut Courtois has been shortlisted as part of the award for the best goalkeeper of the season, alongside the likes of Alisson Becker and former Blancos star Keylor Navas. The Real Madrid stopper won the award in 2018 for his exploits with Chelsea and Belgium.

Zinedine Zidane has been nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach's award after helping guide Real Madrid to their record 34th LaLiga Santander title last season. The Frenchman previously won the award in 2017 after his historic European double.

The winners are set to be announced on December 17th.

Eduardo Camavinga sacks agent amidst transfer rumours

Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga has parted ways with his agent, Moussa Sissoko, as per reports in Spain. The French prodigy has been linked with a move away from Rennes for the best part of a year now and has a long list of stellar admirers, including the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

1 - Eduardo Camavinga is the only midfielder to make more than 100+ tackles in the top five European leagues this season (105), winning 64 of them (61%). Future. pic.twitter.com/lZp7gkwHzk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 14, 2020

While it was reported recently that the 18-year-old could be set for an extended stay at the Ligue 1 club, reports have suggested that he could still be on the move come summer, and this news could further reiterate his intentions. The fact that this has been reported a day after Camavinga's side were eliminated from the UCL is important to note as well.

