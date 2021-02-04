Real Madrid News Roundup: Club on alert after Dani Olmo's comments, pre-contract for David Alaba revealed, and more - 4th February 2021

The clash against Huesca cannot come soon enough for Real Madrid in La Liga as they will want to put the bitter disappointment of losing to Levante behind them. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Real Madrid from 4th February 2021:

Part of Real Madrid hierarchy unhappy with Theo Hernandez’s sale

Theo Hernandez left Real Madrid for AC Milan in 2019, and the Frenchman is enjoying life in Milan and has put in consistent displays this season.

He has played a key role thr club this season, and his four goals and three assists from the left-back position have helped the Rossoneri challenge for the title.

At the time of his departure, Real Madrid had several options at left-back. Ferland Mendy and Marcelo were ahead of Theo Hernandez in the pecking order, who was only 21 at the time.

Although Hernandez had shown some promise, Real Madrid decided to sell him for just €20 million. As per El Chiringuito (via Calciomercato) Hernandez’s sale has now not gone down too well with some of the members in the hierarchy, who feel he could have been the ideal long-term replacement for Marcelo.

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign David Alaba

Real Madrid have reportedly won the race to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The Whites were linked heavily with a move for the Austrian, and as per Fabrizio Romano, Alaba is expected to sign the pre-contact agreement soon.

David Alaba’s pre-contract with Real Madrid is ready since the beginning of January and it’s expected to be signed in the next weeks. His salary will be around €12m [after taxes] per season. #LFC made a top bid to sign him 2 weeks ago but... his dream is called Real Madrid. ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2021

Advertisement

The 28-year-old is expected to earn around €12 million per season as per Romano. Alaba was also linked with a move to Liverpool, but it is reportedly his dream to play for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are expected to let Sergio Ramos leave in the summer, so Alaba will be a good replacement for the Spanish stalwart.

Dani Olmo wants La Liga return, Real Madrid on alert

Spanish international Dani Olmo has admitted that he wants to play in La Liga in the future after impressing for RB Leipzig since moving to Germany.

Olmo had to move to Dinamo Zagreb to earn his breakthrough after coming through the Espanyol and Barcelona youth academies.

His performances for Leipzig have seen him become a regular part of the Spain national team set-up, and he told Bild that he would love to return to his homeland.

“I would be lying if I said that it is not my goal to play in my home country at some point,” Olmo said.