Real Madrid News Roundup: Club pondering over bringing back former star, key Blancos pair set to return for UCL clash, and more - 9th December 2020

Real Madrid are just hours away from facing Borussia Monchengladbach at home, which is a game that could decide their future in the UEFA Champions League. Should the Blancos fail to win the game, they could be forced to play the remainder of the European campaign in the UEFA Europa League. Real Madrid have qualified for the knockout phase of the UCL for 24 consecutive seasons and a failure to do so this year could see them face devastating repercussions.

Things aren't set to get any easier for them after this game either as they are set to face their cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in LaLiga Santander. Ahead of the game, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid want Sergio Reguilon to return

Reguilon in action for Spurs

After a superb start to life at Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid considering activating Sergio Reguilon's buy-back clause. The Spaniard, who was one of the best left-backs in LaLiga during his loan spell with Sevilla, was sold to Spurs albeit with a buy-back clause that is valid for the first two years of his stay in North London.

However, as per the report from Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, there are a few conditions to be met for the Blancos to activate Reguilon's €40m option. The Spaniard will only choose to return to his boyhood club should Marcelo be sold, and Zinedine Zidane promises him a certain amount of game time.

105 - Sergio Reguilón had more touches in the opposition box than any other LaLiga defender in 2019/20 in all competitions (105). Turbo. pic.twitter.com/GnvW2AUWda — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 15, 2020

Reguilon would have had to compete with the Brazilian and Ferland Mendy if he had remained at Real Madrid previously. It remains to be seen if the Blancos do manage to fufill both conditions.

Doubts over Real Madrid move for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is one of the most talked-about players in the world right now on the back of his agent, Mino Raiola's controversial comments about his future. The Italian super-agent revealed that Pogba was unhappy at Old Trafford and that his time at the club is effectively over. While it isn't confirmed as to where his future lies, Real Madrid and Juventus have been tipped as the potential destinations for him.

3 - Paul Pogba has conceded three penalties in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while no other Manchester United player has conceded more than one. Discipline. pic.twitter.com/ZXL2OrWAxp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

That being said, Manchester United reportedly have reservations over whether it will be possible for either of them to afford him. Both the Blancos and the Bianconeri have been hit hard by the financial implications of the ongoing pandemic and could find it difficult to afford his £290,000-a-week wages and other demands. Real Madrid have already asked their players to take pay cuts and could potentially impose another one, while Juventus are actively looking at ways to cut down their enormous wage bill. As a result, ESPN report that PSG could also be an option for Pogba.

Ramos and Carvajal to return to Real Madrid XI

Sergio Ramos is set to return

Real Madrid have been treated to some superb news ahead of the UCL clash against Gladbach as both Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal are set to return to the side. The Blancos have been hit with an injury crisis with several noteworthy players missing over the course of the season, with the Spanish pair being the more recent players to have been sidelined. However, they are both said to be available for the home game against Gladbach.

Elsewhere, Fede Valverde and Eden Hazard remain sidelined with injuries and will be unavailable for the next few games. Martin Odegaard is injured as well, and will be unable to participate in Real Madrid's must-win game.

