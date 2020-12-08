Real Madrid are set to fight for their survival in the UEFA Champions League in a do-or-die clash with Borussia Monchengladbach. Should the Blancos fail to win the game, they could potentially end up being relegated to the UEFA Europa League, or even being eliminated from Europe altogether.

They've already lost two games in Europe this year along with a further three in LaLiga Santander, making it one of the most disastrous starts to a league campaign for Zinedine Zidane's men. As the Blancos prepare for their all-important encounter, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Davor Suker endorses Kylian Mbappe transfer

Mbappe in action for PSG

Croatian legend Davor Suker believes that Kylian Mbappe has the 'desire' to play for a club such as Real Madrid. The former striker, who spent three years with Los Blancos, won a few noteworthy honours with the club including a UCL and a league title. Suker discussed the possibility of Mbappe, a reported priority target for the Spanish champions, joining the club.

Speaking on the Frenchman, Suker said;

"There is a lot of money now in football, but if there is no hunger the player will never succeed. You have to look for a player who is hungry and I think [Kylian] Mbappe has that desire needed to play for Real Madrid. I am not a representative and I can only talk about what the player transmits to me."

1969 - Kylian Mbappé is the 1st French player to score at least 30 goals in a calendar year in Ligue 1 since Hervé Revelli in 1969 (31 goals). Peroxide. @KMbappe @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/1ZTCzEaSJm — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 21, 2019

Mbappe is set to enter the last year and a half of his contract in Paris, and there has been no significant progress made on a potential renewal of his contract at the club, which is an option that has not been ruled out yet. However, Real Madrid, as well as Liverpool, have been strongly linked with a move for the French superstar.

Salzburg reveal conditions for Real Madrid target Dominik Szoboszlai's transfer

Real Madrid are on a long list of clubs who are keen on the services of Red Bull Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian wonderkid has been in sublime form for club and country so far and is being monitored by the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, among other clubs.

A report from David Ornstein of The Athletic states that there are a few conditions for a potential transfer for the Hungarian. The journalist says that Salzburg want the entire release clause amount of €25m to be paid in one go within two weeks of activating it. The Austrian club also expect a 20% sell-on clause for any future sale of the Real Madrid target, and expect any concrete offers to reach the club by December 31st.

6 - Dominik Szoboszlai was directly involved in at least 1 goal in all 6 competitive matches in October (2 goals and 7 assists). Constant. #RBSWSG pic.twitter.com/4lb8z9ue7i — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 31, 2020

Szoboszlai has scored eight goals in 19 goals across all competitions for club and country this season. The attacking midfielder scored the goal that sealed his nation's spot in the upcoming UEFA Euros.

Zinedine Zidane thinking of qualifying and 'nothing else'

Zidane is hopeful of topping the group

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has sent out a rallying cry to his side ahead of their vital UCL game against Gladbach. The Germans were close to defeating the 13-time European champions in Borussia Park the last time out, until two late goals helped Real Madrid share the spoils with Marco Rose's side.

The French coach tells his side that they need to focus on nothing else but winning the game and topping the group. Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Zidane expressed;

"We want the three points and to finish first in this group. This is a good opportunity to show what we are as a team. All we’re thinking about is going through to the next round, we’re not thinking about anything else. Of course it’ll be difficult, but we’re positive, and we’re only thinking about victory."

2- Real Madrid have kept a clean sheet in consecutive LaLiga away games against Sevilla (W2) for the second time in the competition’s history, the first one was in 1967 (also two). Balsam. pic.twitter.com/s3aMC7vszr — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 5, 2020

Addressing his side's inconsistent form and knack of getting results against the bigger sides while struggling against 'weaker' teams, the Real Madrid coach remarked,

"We ask these players to perform every three days, but we have many matches, and we’re always playing good teams who also want to win. With Barcelona, Inter and Sevilla, it’s also true that we didn’t have the very best performances. Then we played well in other games and didn’t win. The important thing is to think about tomorrow’s game and to do things as a team."

Real Madrid are set to host Rose's high-flying Gladbach at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday night.

