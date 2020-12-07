Real Madrid News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane accused of 'ruining' former star, Manchester United eyeing move for Blancos star, and more — 7th December 2020

Real Madrid are two days away from what is a season-defining game in the Spanish capital. The Blancos got off to a rocky start to their UEFA Champions League campaign with two losses and a draw in their five games so far, and need a win against a high-flying Borussia Monchengladbach. The Germans were just minutes away from inflicting a defeat on Real Madrid at Borussia Park but the visitors clawed their way back into the game with two late equalisers.

With their league form also being far from its best, Real Madrid will hope to qualify for the UCL knockout stage in order to take some of the pressure off. Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Peter Crouch says Gareth Bale was 'ruined' by Zinedine Zidane

Bale in action for Spurs

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane 'ruined' Gareth Bale during his time in Spain, as per Peter Crouch. The Welshman had a nightmare spell in the Spanish capital during his time under Zidane, falling out of favour at the club.

Bale returned to his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, on a loan deal in the summer and Crouch is confident that he can rediscover his touch in North London, albeit admitting that he will need time to settle back into England. Speaking on Bale's return, Crouch said;

"It was unrealistic for people to expect Gareth to come back from seven years in Spain and be the turbocharged winger who blew us away. In the years I played with him, I have never seen anyone who had such an engine — up, down, up, down at full pace for 90 minutes."

7y 166d – Gareth Bale has scored his first Tottenham goal in 7 years & 166 days, last doing so on his farewell appearance for the club vs Sunderland back in May 2013. He scored exactly 200 seconds after entering the pitch. Yardage. pic.twitter.com/IJxGooyUgI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

"His last two years in Madrid were ruined by Zinedine Zidane effectively cutting him out and that much disruption has an impact on a player finding rhythm. One thing I have noticed is that he is cleverer in terms of how he times his runs and when he engages top gear."

The former England and Spurs centre-forward added,

"You also have to recognise how good Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn have been for Jose Mourinho. Son and Kane were magnificent on the counter against Arsenal and the more I see them, the more I see genuine title challengers. Gareth will play his part to help, for sure."

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez on Manchester United's wishlist

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez is edging closer to an exit from the club and is said to be on Manchester United's radar. The Spaniard, primarily a wide midfield player, has had to fill in as an auxiliary right-back for most part of the season due to injuries to Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, and Nacho. He's deputized impressively for his defensive teammates, but with his contract set to come to an end soon, he could be set to leave the club.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for some competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back. The Englishman has started all but two of their games so far and with Diogo Dalot's long-term future at the club still in doubt, United are considering both Vazquez and Keiran Trippier as possible alternatives. The Real Madrid man could be available for a fee of €15m.

Sergio Ramos to return for crunch UCL clash

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos is set to return to the side for their all-important UCL clash against Gladbach. The legendary Spaniard's absence has been sorely felt by the club, who fell to shocking defeats to Shakhtar Donetsk, Alaves, and others. He picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty against Germany.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

Elsewhere, Martin Odegaard has picked up an injury and could be set to miss the UCL game. Dani Carvajal is in line for a return to the side, which could be another major boost to Real Madrid's cause.

