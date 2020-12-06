Barcelona presidential candidate makes stunning claim about potential Neymar return

Barcelona presidential candidate Emili Rousaud has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is open to returning to the Nou Camp upon the expiry of his current contract.

The Brazilian attacker, widely regarded as one of the best players in world football, has been linked with a return to the club ever since his departure from the Nou Camp. He has been in incredible touch for PSG, helping them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League last year.

With club captain Leo Messi's future also up in the air as his contract is set to end in the coming summer, there is widespread speculation regarding his future, and Rousaud believes that Neymar could potentially return to the club instead.

Rousaud discusses possibility of Neymar's return to Barcelona

Neymar fired PSG to the UCL final last year

Discussing a potential return to the club for Neymar, the presidential candidate said;

"The financial situation wouldn't allow a transfer (of Neymar). We have to negotiate a lot of expenses, and it makes no sense to ask a player to make sacrifices and to then sign a player. The project at Barcelona would be complemented with the signings of two franchise players. Neymar's people have been spoken to, and the Brazilian is open to returning, but there are two conditions.

"Barcelona cannot afford the signing, so these players would come at the end of their contracts. In Neymar's case, he'd have to withdraw his lawsuit against the club."

50 - Neymar has become the fastest Paris’ player to reach the 50 goals milestone in Ligue 1, in his 58th game. In the last 70 seasons, only Andersson (53) and Skoblar (54) have reached this milestone faster in the top-flight. Samba. #PSGFCGB pic.twitter.com/vdegLTp2s4 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

Barcelona skipper Messi's future has been heavily debated upon after his controversial summer saga, during which he was close to a move to Manchester City. However, the Argentine remained at the club after Barcelona and LaLiga stood firm on his massive €700m release clause.

Speaking on the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's future at Barcelona, Rousaud remarked;

"The first thing to do [after the election] is to restore the club's balance. Decisions have to be made. The first thing to do is to negotiate with Leo Messi. I want him here, but at the moment his salary is unacceptable. His anger this summer was because of the lack of a sports project, because he was born a winner."

"He prioritises the sporting side over finances, but it's still important. If I have the honour to preside over the club then I'll sit down with Messi and reach an agreement."

36 - Neymar is now the outright third top-scoring South American player in the Champions League via his 36 goals, behind only Lionel Messi (118) and Sergio Agüero (40). Podium. pic.twitter.com/kfyxL50UF5 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 24, 2020

Advertisement

The former Barcelona official has also admitted that things have to change at the club as they aren't in the most financially stable situation as of now. He said;

"There's a reality, and that is that right now there isn't enough income to meet the expenses. Adjustments need to be made. It's necessary to increase the income, but also to cut expenses."

It remains to be seen if Messi and Neymar can reunite either in Paris or Catalunya.

Also read: PSG chief responds to Neymar's comments on Barcelona captain Leo Messi