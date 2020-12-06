PSG chief responds to Neymar's comments on Barcelona captain Leo Messi

Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo has responded to Neymar Jr's recent comments on Barcelona skipper Leo Messi.

The Brazilian superstar shocked clubs all over as he openly revealed his desire to reunite with his former teammate Messi, with whom he shared an excellent relationship during his time in LaLiga Santander.

Messi's future at Barcelona has been one of the most discussed topics ahead of a summer window during which he could potentially leave the club for free upon the expiry of his contract. While he appeared to be closing in on a move to Manchester City last summer, he ended up remaining at the club after LaLiga and Barcelona stood firm on a staggering €700m release clause.

Leonardo says Neymar's comments on Barcelona legend Messi are 'normal'

Neymar has been in sublime form for PSG

Responding to Neymar's explosive comments on the Barcelona superstar, PSG director Leonardo expressed;

"No. You know, it's normal for Neymar to say that to an Argentinian journalist. He had to talk about Messi. It's normal. We have to maintain respect for others. He's a Barcelona player. When somebody talks about our players, we are not happy. So we don't touch other people's players. Now is not the time to think about the transfer window."

The former AC Milan man continued,

"We are very happy with the squad we have. We are thinking of our season and the end of the first part of the season, which was very complicated. We have to stay focused on our goals such as qualifying for last 16 in the Champions League. And also we have to think about Ligue 1, and avoid finding ourselves in a complicated situation. Let's keep our focus."

Neymar is now the outright third top-scoring South American player in the Champions League via his 36 goals, behind only Lionel Messi (118) and Sergio Agüero (40).

Leonardo's response was similar to that of Nasser Al-Khelaifi's, who also appeared to play down any rumours linking his side to the Barcelona icon.

Responding to a question about the same, he said;

"Messi is a Barcelona player. I can't talk about that."

The 33-year-old has never hid his desire to reunite with Neymar, and Barcelona have attempted to bring the Brazilian back to the Nou Camp on more than a few occasions since his record departure from the club back in 2017.

2014-15

• Messi: 58 goals

• Suárez: 25 goals

• Neymar: 39 goals



2015-16:

• Messi: 41 goals

• Suárez: 59 goals

• Neymar: 31 goals



2016-17:

• Messi: 54 goals

• Suárez: 37 goals

• Neymar: 20 goals



Three seasons of MSN. 364 goals.

Neymar was a key member of Barcelona's world-beating frontline fondly referred to as MSN, alongside fellow South Americans Leo Messi and Luis Suarez. The trio fired Barcelona to a historic second treble, making them the only club in football history to win two European trebles until Bayern Munich replicated their achievement in 2020.

With Messi's contract coming to an end in the summer of 2022, Messi could potentially join Neymar at PSG on a free transfer.

