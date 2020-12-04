Barcelona News Roundup: European giants to challenge Manchester City for Leo Messi's signature, Ronald Koeman slams interim president's latest comments — 4th December 2020

Barcelona have had two very differently paced campaigns in LaLiga Santander and the UEFA Champions League so far. While they have been largely underwhelming in the league so far as they currently sit in seventh place with three losses in their opening nine games, the Blaugrana are yet to lose a game in the UCL, having won all five of their games ahead of a blockbuster showdown with Juventus.

Ronald Koeman will have to turn his side's fortunes around as soon as possible and get their league campaign back on track after what has been a disappointing start to the season. Ahead of their trip to high-flying Cadiz, here, we take a look at the latest Barcelona news.

Ronald Koeman blasts Carlos Tusquets for Messi comments

Barcelona boss Koeman has fired back at the club's interim president, Carlos Tusquets, over his comments on Leo Messi's future. Tusquets claimed that keeping Barcelona's economic condition in mind, he would have opted to sell Messi amidst rumours of a potential move to Manchester City.

The Dutch manager did not take Tusquets' comments well and responded to them, saying;

"I don't care what's said outside the club. However, comments from inside the club don't help us have the calmness we need to do our job. We can't control what's said outside, but from within it's a different story."

20 - Barcelona's Lionel Messi is the first player to reach 20 assists in a single La Liga season since Xavi (20) in 2008/09. Legend. pic.twitter.com/zRtO2dyEi8 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 11, 2020

He added,

"If there's anyone who needs to decide about his future, it's Leo himself. It [selling Messi] might have been his [Tusquets'] personal opinion and I respect that, but Leo's got a year left on his deal and he is the one who needs to decide."

Messi is yet to agree fresh terms with the Catalan giants, and as things stand, he could still leave the club on a free come summer.

PSG eyeing summer move for Barcelona captain Messi

Messi and Neymar could potentially reunite in Paris

While it appeared that Manchester City were in pole position to land Leo Messi should he depart from Barcelona, widespread reports now claim that PSG could be a realistic destination for the Argentine. Reports have revealed that the French champions were also in the conversation for him earlier on and will look to capitalise on his situation should he become available for a summer transfer.

Messi is said to be on an annual wage of €60m at Barcelona and has a staggering €700m release clause, but with his contract expiring in the summer, he could opt to move on a free transfer. His former teammate, Neymar Jr, recently expressed his desire to reunite with Messi. Speaking after PSG's victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Neymar said;

"What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch. He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season."

2014-15

• Messi: 58 goals

• Suárez: 25 goals

• Neymar: 39 goals



2015-16:

• Messi: 41 goals

• Suárez: 59 goals

• Neymar: 31 goals



2016-17:

• Messi: 54 goals

• Suárez: 37 goals

• Neymar: 20 goals



Three seasons of MSN. 364 goals. pic.twitter.com/ygZQb7sZHP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2019

Elsewhere, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked about a potential move for Messi next summer, to which he responded;

"Messi is a Barcelona player. I can't talk about that."

It remains to be seen if the six-time Ballon d'Or winner commits his future to the Blaugrana or move elsewhere, to reunite either with Neymar Jr in Paris or with former manager Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

