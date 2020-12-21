Real Madrid News Roundup: Club set to battle Barcelona for record-breaking Premier League ace, Italian giants join Arsenal in chase for Blancos star, and more - 21st December 2020 

Spanish champions Real Madrid continued their superb winning run with another convincing win in LaLiga Santander. The Blancos won away at Eibar by a scoreline of 3-1, and looked in ominous touch as goals from Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, and Lucas Vazquez were enough to seal the three points. The win took them to second place on the league table and are only behind cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of their upcoming game against Granada, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

AC Milan eyeing move for Luka Jovic

Italian giants AC Milan are said to be keen on signing Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic on a loan deal in January, as per reports. The Serb has barely managed to feature for Real Madrid since his big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt, and could potentially be on the move to try and kickstart his career elsewhere.

2 - Luka Jović scored two goals for Serbia 🇷🇸 in the game against Russia 🇷🇺 in the UEFA Nations League, as many as he did in 32 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions. Confidence. pic.twitter.com/3sqPTC4NXM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2020

While Milan are interested in signing him as a deputy to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Real Madrid are reportedly unconvinced by the Rossoneri's offer to them so far. Paulo Maldini and co hope to sign Jovic on an initial loan deal with an option to purchase in the summer, but it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will accept the offer or not. The report adds that negotiations will continue over the next few days.

Should he depart, Mariano Diaz will remain the only deputy to Benzema available to Zinedine Zidane.

Isco pushing for January exit - Arsenal, Juventus, Milan interested

Real Madrid midfielder Isco

Real Madrid playmaker Isco is pushing for an exit from the club and could be on the move in the January window, as per reports. The Spaniard has fallen out of favour at the capital club and is in dire need of minutes ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euros next year.

The report claims that the clubs interested in Isco's services are Juventus, AC Milan, and Arsenal. Andrea Pirlo is known to be a fan of the 28-year-old, and Juventus have also tried to sign him in the past. As for AC Milan, they could potentially look to sign him to replace Hakan Calhanoglu, who is set to become a free agent in the summer. Arsenal are in desperate need of a creative midfielder due to which they are eyeing a move for Isco.

🚨 | Isco is pushing to leave Real Madrid but the club have received no offers for the midfielder despite interest from Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus. [@diarioas] — Football Transfers (@Transferzone10) December 21, 2020

The Real Madrid man is reportedly valued at around €40m, and the club are yet to receive any offers for him despite a number of clubs being interested in his services. Everton are also said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Real Madrid and Barcelona set to battle for Mo Salah

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah

In what could be a monumental transfer for either club, Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to be in the running for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian ace is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world after rising to the top with Liverpool, firing them to both UEFA Champions League and Premier League glory over the last couple of years.

Salah refused to rule out a move away from Anfield to Spain in an interview last week. The speculation was fueled even further by the comments made by his former international colleague, Mohamed Aboutrika, who hinted at a potential departure from Liverpool.

Surely not 👀



Mohamed Salah's former international team-mate, Mohamed Aboutrika, thinks Liverpool are considering selling him. pic.twitter.com/0cDXrSqCjI — Goal (@goal) December 20, 2020

Reports from Spain now suggest that a move to either of Spain's Clasico giants could be on the cards for Salah. Real Madrid are set for a revamp and will be looking to bring in established attackers to the side, while Barcelona could be in the market as well should Leo Messi depart from the club come summer.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool decide to part ways with a player who has helped them to incredible success over the last few years. Salah will cost in excess of €120m for any club interested in luring him away from Anfield.

