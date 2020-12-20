Real Madrid News Roundup: Club set to battle Liverpool and Manchester United for Premier League star, Blancos receive massive boost in hunt for superstar target, and more - 20th December 2020

Real Madrid are set to continue their efforts to defend their LaLiga Santander title with a trip away to Eibar. The Blancos have gained some incredible momentum over the last couple of weeks and now look much more comfortable then they did earlier on in the season. Currently sitting third on the table, Real Madrid could temporarily go level on points with league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of the game, here, we have a glance at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid set to battle Premier League giants for Yves Bissouma

Spanish champions Real Madrid are set to go head to head with Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool, and North London club Arsenal for the services of Yves Bissouma. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has delivered some impressive displays in the heart of Graham Potter's midfield, and has garnered interest from a handful of Europe's elite.

Reports in Spain from Defensa Central suggest that the Malian international could cost in the region of £36m should any of the above-mentioned clubs be intent on signing the defensive midfielder. Real Madrid have been on the lookout for someone to deputise for Casemiro, and Bissouma could fit the bill. The report also claims that Zinedine Zidane likes the player.

Real Madrid reveive boost in Kylian Mbappe chase

Real Madrid's hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe have been boosted by the fact that Paris Saint-Germain are going through a financial crisis, as per reports. The French superstar is yet to agree to a new deal at the Parc des Princes and is said to be keen on a move to either Real Madrid or Liverpool. Mbappe is into the final 18 months of his contract in Paris.

14 - Since the start of 2017-18, Kylian Mbappe has provided more assists in the Champions League than any other player (14). Generous. #IBFKPSG pic.twitter.com/fp5A5p68h8 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 28, 2020

With PSG looking to sell players to cope with the impact of the ongoing pandemic, a move for Mbappe could potentially be sanctioned this summer. They will have to raise funds to make up for the losses caused by the economic crisis. The French club are also looking to sell other players such as Julian Draxler, and others, to do so.

Florentino Perez believes football must reinvent itself after COVID-19 impact

Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes that football must look for ways to reform itself in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. The Blancos supermo was very cautious in his assessment of the impact caused by the pandemic, and reiterated that 'nothing will be the same' in the sport.

Discussing what the future holds for football, Perez said;

"Nothing will ever be the same again. The pandemic has changed everything. It has made us all more vulnerable, and also football. The club [Real Madrid] has participated in all innovations and has protected these innovations in our sport. Without all these changes, football could not have been the same."

"Football has to face this new time. And that's how Madrid will be looking. The fans themselves are faced with a saturation of the calendar that makes everything very difficult, even identifying the competition that is being played."

The 73-year-old added,

"There are players who are injured by this saturation. Football reform cannot wait and must be faced. We have a responsibility to fight for this change. The new generations consume more content. They must improve competitiveness and quality.”

Real Madrid took massive financial hits due to COVID-19 and didn't purchase a single player in the summer transfer window for the first time in four decades.

