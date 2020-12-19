Real Madrid News Roundup: Star forward ruled out of Eibar clash, Zinedine Zidane drops hint over January transfers, and more - 19th December 2020

Real Madrid prepare to travel to Eibar in LaLiga Santander as they would hope to continue the impressive run of results they've been on. After three successive wins in the league and ensuring qualification to the next round of the UEFA Champions League, the Blancos will now focus on dethroning cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, whom they trail by three points having played a game more.

Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Zinedine Zidane discusses potential winter transfers at Real Madrid

Isco (R) has been linked with a move away

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to rule out any potential transfers in the winter window saying that things 'could happen' in January. The champions have been linked with a few incomings and outgoings ahead of the window, with Isco being linked with a move away while the likes of Houssem Aouar tipped for a move to Madrid.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, the Real Madrid boss said;

"I am happy with my players, I will count on all of them. Things could happen, that's clear. Until the end of January, at any club, anything can happen. But what I can say is what I feel. My players are the best."

When responding on Isco's future and whether Zidane could consider a move for Manchester United's want-away superstar Paul Pogba, the three-time UCL-winning manager remarked;

"I can only speak about my players. Isco is here with us. We have enough to think about with what we're doing. Tomorrow we have an important game."

Advertisement

Pogba has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but it remains to be seen if Real Madrid can afford his services given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its financial implications.

Vinicius Jr set to miss Eibar clash

Vinicius Jr in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Jr is set to miss their trip to Eibar with an illness, as confirmed by Zidane. The Brazilian featured heavily for the Blancos this season in the prolonged absence of Eden Hazard, and both him and the Belgian are likely to miss their upcoming league game.

Confirming his unavailability for Real Madrid's next game, Zidane said;

"I don’t think we’ll have [Vinícius] for tomorrow. He’s not well, he’s not comfortable. We’ll see for tomorrow. [As for Hazard], I think he’s good. He’s almost totally recovered. I don’t say fully recovered because he’s still missing something to play. He’s training well with consistency. I think in a short time he’ll be with the team playing."

Advertisement

15 - Vinícius Jr scored just 15 seconds after entering the pitch for Real Madrid; since Opta have full data for Champions League goal times (2006-07), this is the fastest goal scored by a substitute. Lightning. pic.twitter.com/blSZFmFCi5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2020

The 48-year-old also expressed that he hopes for Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos to remain at the club and extend his contract. The skipper is yet to sign a new deal with the club and could potentially agree a pre-contract deal elsewhere in January. Zidane affirmed;

"I just hope that the players can stay and that we can keep working with them. When a player wants to stay that means a lot. With Sergio Ramos, I see him staying for many years. He’s looking after himself well and I’m not surprised about what he’s achieving."

Salah's comments on move to Spain, Jurgen Klopp's response

Salah scored a brace off the bench against Crystal Palace

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah gave a cryptic answer when asked about whether he would be open to a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future. The Egyptian has arguably been the best player in the Premier League since he arrived and has shattered a host of stunning records along the way. When asked about a move to one of the two Clasico giants, Salah said;

Advertisement

"Who knows what will happen. But right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again."

When asked about his future once again and whether or not he will consider a move to Spain, the winger remarked;

"That's a tough question, but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club."

3 - With two goals and one assist, Mohamed Salah is the first substitute to be directly involved in three goals in a Premier League game for Liverpool. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/Nx26lnnXcE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp responded to Salah's comments after the Reds' grand 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace. The German expressed;

"I have nothing to say [about Salah's interview]. All fine from my side."

The 28-year-old is contracted to the Anfield side until the summer of 2023.

Also read: Juventus could sign Blancos ace to 'satisfy' Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho calls star over Spurs move, and more