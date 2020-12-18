Real Madrid News Roundup: Juventus could sign Blancos ace to 'satisfy' Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho calls star over Spurs move, and more - 18th December 2020

Real Madrid are set to play Eibar next up in LaLiga Santander as they look to continue their impressive winning run on the domestic front. The Blancos have seemingly weathered the storm earlier on in the season and returned to form at the right time, having beaten the likes of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid to gain ground on teams placed above them.

Ahead of their game against the Azulgranas, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Jose Mourinho initiates contact with Luka Modric over Spurs move

Real Madrid star Modric and former manager Mourinho

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has called up Luka Modric to convince him to return to Tottenham Hotspur, as per reports. The Croatian Ballon d'Or winner spent four years at White Hart Lane before moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2012, where he played a crucial role in helping Real Madrid win four UEFA Champions Leagues.

After having already brought Gareth Bale back from Madrid to North London, Mourinho hopes to do the same with Modric as his contract is set to expire come summer. Should he fail to agree fresh terms with the Blancos, the 35-year-old could be allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with Spurs in January.

Luka Modric's game by numbers vs. Gladbach:



107 touches

100% take-ons completed

94% pass accuracy

54 passes in opp.half

11 final third entries

6 duels won

5 recoveries

4 take-ons completed

3 shots

2 fouls won



Bossing it at 35-years old. pic.twitter.com/0UADzkqQNB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 9, 2020

Mourinho's ambitions to reunite with Modric will be boosted by the fact that the Croat still holds him in high regard. Speaking on Mourinho, Modric said;

"I have a special affection for him, for everything he meant for me. Tottenham did a great thing to appoint him as a manager because he is a proven winner."

Arsenal join race for Isco

Real Madrid star Isco

While Spurs are interested in signing one Real Madrid midfielder, their North London rivals Arsenal hope to lure another one of their stars away from the club as they are interested in signing Isco. The Spaniard's future has been heavily discussed ahead of the upcoming transfer window as he is said to be keen on calling it quits at the Bernabeu due to a lack of game time. The playmaker has racked up just 346 minutes across 12 games this season.

With Isco in dire need of minutes ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euros, it has already been reported that the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Sevilla, and Everton are set to battle for the 28-year-old. Arsenal could now become the latest club to enter the fray for his signature as Mikel Arteta's Gunners are evidently struggling due to a lack of creativity, which is an issue that Isco could help solve.

Another reason that they could pursue Isco is that their priority midfield target Houssem Aouar is being eyed up by Real Madrid, due to which they could lose out on the Frenchman. Zinedine Zidane hopes to replace the outgoing Isco with Aouar.

Juventus could sign Real Madrid veteran Marcelo

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Italian champions Juventus could sign Real Madrid star Marcelo to 'satisfy' Cristiano Ronaldo, as per reports. The Brazilian ace has been one of the Blancos' longest-serving players and shared a great relationship with Ronaldo during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu. Marcelo, however, is now effectively a second-choice left-back after Ferland Mendy's arrival and is on the brink of an exit after a string of poor performances.

With Real Madrid eyeing a return for Sergio Reguilon to replace him, Marcelo's time at the capital club could come to an end, which could pave the way for a move to Juventus. The Bianconeri have had a history of signing veteran stars in the past and appear set to continue in a similar fashion by signing arguably one of the greatest full-backs in modern football, albeit one whose powers continue to wane with every passing season.

500 - Marcelo Vieira 🇧🇷 will become the second non-Spanish player to reach 500 games for @realmadriden in all competitions, after his compatriot Roberto Carlos (527). Heir. pic.twitter.com/UP4Przunik — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 29, 2020

With Inter Milan also said to be in the hunt for him, Marcelo could cost up to €12m as per the report.

