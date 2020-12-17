Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos set sights on 22-year-old midfield sensation, Toni Kroos' agent drops massive hint about superstar target, and more - 17th December 2020

Real Madrid are back to winning ways after what has been an impressive few results over the last week or so. The Blancos endured a rather challenging start to the season due to a host of shock defeats and a long list of injury concerns. While the latter hasn't changed by a significant margin, the former most certainly has as Real Madrid have beaten Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Club in successive league games.

Ahead of their fixture away to Eibar in LaLiga Santander, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Juventus and AC Milan to battle for Isco

Real Madrid star Isco

Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan are set to fight for the signature of Isco in the upcoming transfer window, as per reports. The Blancos star has fallen down the pecking order in the Spanish capital and, with the UEFA Euros on the horizon, Isco is in need of playing time, of which he has seen very little at Real Madrid.

Calciomercato now report that the Italian champions and the league leaders will look to capitalise on Isco's need for minutes by proposing a move to Italy. The Spanish international, whose contract expires in the summer of 2022, is also said to be keen on a move away in January. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton is another possible destination for him.

Toni Kroos' agent drops massive Erling Haaland hint

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, who has been tipped to be a long-term successor to the ageing Karim Benzema. Amidst these rumours, Toni Kroos' agent, Volker Struth, has fueled further speculation surrounding the potential move.

Speaking on Einfach mal luppen, a podcast hosted by Toni and Felix Kroos, the agent said;

"I wouldn’t be able to say no to [Erling] Haaland. He is very special — both as a football professional and as a person. And of course, he is very young."

14 - Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in his 11 UEFA Champions League appearances. The 20-year-old also has 26 goals in 28 matches for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions. Update. https://t.co/98UrJu9dUp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2020

Struth then added,

"You could still play with him, Toni. He will make his way."

Haaland reportedly has a release clause worth up to €75m which will be active in 2022, but it remains to be seen if Real Madrid win the race for his signature with the likes of Juventus and Manchester United also interested in him.

Manchester United legend believes Bruno Fernandes could move to Barcelona or Real Madrid

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has warned the Red Devils of potentially losing star player Bruno Fernandes to one of Real Madrid or Barcelona. The Portuguese maestro has had a stunning start to life at Old Trafford, quickly establishing himself as the talisman of the Red Devils and has had an astounding goal and assist return so far, scoring 23 and setting up a further 14.

Cole believes that if Manchester United continue to suffer in the UEFA Champions League like they did this year as they were eliminated, Fernandes could potentially move to one of the Clasico giants. Speaking on the 26-year-old, the Englishman said;

"The concern for Manchester United is that Bruno Fernandes has well and truly put himself on the map now. It’s probably only a matter of time until there are rumours of a Barcelona and Real Madrid being interested in signing him and if Manchester United continue to not perform in the Champions League, no one knows if his head could be turned in the years ahead."

33 - Since his debut in February, Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 33 goals in 35 appearances for Man Utd (20 goals, 13 assists), 15 more than any other player at the club in this period. Sensational. pic.twitter.com/OY5sLMzF1B — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2020

Fernandes is tied to Manchester United until the summer of 2024, and is reportedly in line for a pay rise in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid keen on Houssem Aouar

Despite being linked with the likes of Juventus and Arsenal for the longest time, Houssem Aouar could potentially move to a new destination as Real Madrid have entered the fray for his services. The French star is one of the most coveted creative midfielders in the transfer market and was courted by several clubs last summer.

7 - Houssem Aouar 🇫🇷 has delivered 7 assists in the Champions League since 2018/19, more than any other central midfielder. France. 🐓 pic.twitter.com/HtPQSXXY59 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 27, 2020

However, if reports from Spain are to be believed, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid are keen on signing Aouar as a replacement for Isco Alarcon, who could be on his way out of the club come January. The report claims that Aouar's price is now set at €45m by Olympique Lyon, who were reluctant to allow him to leave for a similar price last summer.

