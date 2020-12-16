Real Madrid News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane 'personally requests' for three deals, ex-Blancos star could be set for shock Bernabeu return, and more - 16th December 2020

After a run of disappointing results, Real Madrid have appeared to have found their groove once again with four all-important wins on the spin. The Blancos sealed their spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and beat Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Club in consecutive fixtures as they look to regain the top spot in LaLiga Santander and defend their title.

Ahead of their trip to Eibar in LaLiga at the weekend, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Gareth Bale could return to Real Madrid

In what could be a strange homecoming of sorts, reports have suggested that Gareth Bale could return to the Santiago Bernabeu to see out the remainder of his deal. The Welsh superstar was infamously frozen out by Zinedine Zidane during his time at the club and Bale then returned to his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, on a dry loan deal.

However, should Spurs and Real Madrid not manage to agree on a permanent transfer or should they be unable to afford his staggering £650,000-a-week salary, Bale could return to Madrid to see out his contract. The winger will have exactly a year left on it by the time his loan deal comes to an end. Bale will also look to return in the event that Zidane is fired as the pressure has mounted on the Frenchman in recent times due to Real Madrid's challenging season so far.

Zinedine Zidane 'personally requests' Real Madrid for three deals

As per reports in Spain, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has requested the club to renew the expiring contracts of Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez, and Sergio Ramos. The trio could potentially depart from the club on a free come summer as their deals are set to expire, and there has been no update so far on their futures.

However, all three players have stepped up in recent weeks and delivered top-notch performances to help Real Madrid return to winning ways. Vazquez has filled in superbly all across the right flank, and Luka Modric has also had a fantastic season far, and recently delivered a Man of the Match performance against Sevilla.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

Ramos' future has been a topic of debate, and his impact on the side is unquestionable. With the likes of PSG and Juventus monitoring his situation, Real Madrid must act quickly to avoid losing their captain on a free. The report also suggested that all three players are keen on remaining at the Bernabeu beyond the summer window.

Zinedine Zidane lauds Karim Benzema as the best French striker of all time

Blancos coach Zidane has heaped immense praise on his compatriot and star man Karim Benzema, calling him the best French striker of all time. The Frenchman was in incredible form last year and fired Real Madrid to LaLiga glory despite the absence of star attackers Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale. The 32-year-old started this season in similar fashion, scoring ten and setting up a further three in 16 games across all competitions.

Benzema was among the goals once again against Athletic Club, scoring a brace and sealing the points for Real Madrid. Speaking on whether or not Zidane believes he's the best French striker of all time, the coach explained;

"For me, yes. In addition to what he does, what he shows, he has been at Real Madrid for a long time. More than 500 games, all the goals he's scored, his record speaks for itself. For me, he's the best. It is very clear."

34 - Karim Benzema has scored 34 braces in Liga since his debuts in the competition in 2009/10, only Lionel Messi (78) and Cristiano Ronaldo (51) have done more over the period. Podium. pic.twitter.com/SWPvtk0YKY — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 16, 2020

The three-time UCL winning manager added on Benzema,

"He is a more complete player now than he used to be. He is not a pure No. 9, he doesn't only think about scoring goals and that's what I love about him. He loves to combine with his teammates and create chances for them but he also knows how to score goals and he does that when the team needs him the most like he did today. That's what Karim is all about."

The former Olympique Lyon front-man has been the primary source of goals particularly since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Benzema has 259 goals and 138 assists to his name in just over 500 appearances for Real Madrid.

