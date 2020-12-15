Real Madrid News Roundup: Spanish ace eyeing January transfer, ex-Blancos star rules out Bernabeu return, and more - 15th December 2020

Real Madrid are just hours away from kicking off their LaLiga Santander clash against Athletic Club as they look to maintain the incredible momentum they've built over the last week. The Blancos were under a lot of pressure to deliver after a few costly slip-ups in Spain and in Europe, but they managed to make amends for their losses with impressive wins against Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ahead of their league game at home against Athletic, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Isco sets sights on January exit

Real Madrid star Isco

Real Madrid star Isco is reportedly keen on leaving Real Madrid come January. The Spanish playmaker has fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane and has barely managed to feature for his side, racking up just 307 minutes in LaLiga and 13 minutes in the UEFA Champions League.

Isco has been linked with a move to Everton and could potentially follow his former teammate James Rodriguez and manager Carlo Ancelotti to Goodison Park. The pair have had a great spell at Everton so far Isco could get a lot more playing time in England. With the UEFA Euros on the horizon, this could play a very important factor if the 28-year-old hopes to be part of Luis Enrique's plans.

However, despite him possibly being available for a cut-price fee, it remains to be seen if Everton can pay his €6m-a-year salary.

Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo named in all-time Ballon d'Or dream team

Ronaldo Nazario

Former Real Madrid greats Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been named in the official Ballon d'Or all-time dream team. The Brazilian and the Portuguese were the only two Real Madrid players who made the XI presented by France Football, albeit a number of other Blancos icons such as Ferenc Puskas, Iker Casillas, Alfredo Di Stefano, and others were nominated for it.

The official announcement on the Real Madrid website read;

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazário have claimed their places in France Football’s Ballon d’Or Dream Team. The strikers landed spots in the line-up voted for the usual Ballon d’Or panel (170 experts from across the world). Lining up alongside Cristiano, who takes his place on the left wing, and centre forward Ronaldo, are Yashin, Cafú, Beckenbauer, Maldini, Matthäus, Xavi, Pelé, Maradona and Messi."

25 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored +25 goals in each of his eight seasons for Real Madrid (all competitions). Infallible. pic.twitter.com/XXGXWJfQ9Q — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid's highest-ever scorer with a staggering 451 goals in 438 appearances, while Ronaldo Nazario scored 104 goals in 177 appearances for the Blancos over a period of five years.

Theo Hernandez rules out Real Madrid return

Theo in action for AC Milan

AC Milan star Theo Hernandez rules out a return to his former club, Real Madrid. The French star was purchased from the Spanish champions' cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, and after a couple of loan spells and just 23 games for Real Madrid, Theo was eventually sold to AC Milan. However, the left-back has revitalised his career in Italy and has made himself a key figure of Stefano Pioli's Rossoneri.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his move to Real Madrid and what the future holds for him, Theo expressed to El Transistor;

"I think I'm in the best moment of my career. I went to [Real] Madrid very young. It's difficult when you don't get minutes... I can't imagine [going back], I'm really happy here. If I could, I'd stay at Milan forever."

The 23-year-old recently scored an all-important brace for Milan to save his side's blushes against Parma, including a 91st-minute equaliser.

