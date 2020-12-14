Real Madrid News Roundup: Leo Messi's role in Blancos landing top target, club set to battle AC Milan for Portuguese star, and more - 14th December 2020

After a few challenging weeks on both domestic and continental fronts, the doom and gloom around Real Madrid have finally appeared to have been lifted as a result of a string of superb performances. The Blancos have returned to winning ways in LaLiga Santander and are set to play Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Real Madrid are set to play Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in midweek, ahead of which we take a look at the latest Los Blancos news.

AC Milan 'accelerate' talks for Real Madrid target

Serie A leaders AC Milan are said to have accelerated talks for Sporting CP starlet Nuno Mendes, as per reports. The Portuguese wonderkid was subjected to interest from Manchester United and Liverpool in the past, but has now emerged as a target for the Rossoneri, but they will face competition from Real Madrid.

𝐖𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐝: Nuno Mendes



𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: LB

𝐀𝐠𝐞: 18

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: 🇵🇹

𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛: Sporting CP



"Nuno Mendes could turn out to be the best left-back in the game." #FM21 pic.twitter.com/Bukl5juUWr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 26, 2020

Reports from Spain suggest that the Spanish champions are also keen on signing the €45m-rated star, due to which Milan have accelerated talks to sign him. Mendes would be a back up option in either case, given that Ferland Mendy and former Real Madrid star Theo Hernandez are the first-choice left-backs at both clubs. The Blancos have also been linked with a return for Sergio Reguilon to replace the ageing and underperforming Marcelo.

Casemiro out of Athletic clash, several attackers missing

Real Madrid star Casemiro

Star midfielder Casemiro is set to miss Real Madrid's clash against Athletic Bilbao via suspension.

The Brazilian's yellow card in his latest appearance, against Atletico Madrid, sealed his one-game suspension, due to which Real Madrid will be left short on numbers in that area, with just four midfielders including Fede Valverde, who recovered from an injury just recently.

Elsewhere, Eden Hazard, Martin Odegaard, Luka Jovic, and Mariano Diaz have all failed to make the squad due to injuries, leaving their attacking options extremely limited for the game against the Basque club.

Leo Messi could replace Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi

In what could be a stunning sequence of transfers that could take place come summer, it has been reported that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi could leave the club for Paris Saint-Germain to replace the outgoing Kylian Mbappe, who could join Real Madrid.

The Argentine's future is up in the air after a controversial summer saga and is still yet to pen a contract extension with Barcelona. With his deal expiring at the end of the season, Messi could potentially join any club he chooses on a free transfer. While Manchester City were strongly linked with a move, PSG have emerged as a realistic destination for Messi.

This would in turn allow for Kylian Mbappe, a long-term Real Madrid target, to leave the club for the Blancos. The French superstar is into the final 18 months of his contract in Paris and, similar to Messi, is yet to renew his deal.

100 - Kylian Mbappé has scored his 100th goal with @PSG_English in all competitions. Centenary. #MHSCPSG pic.twitter.com/Blmw4CYge2 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 5, 2020

Speaking on the situation, European football expert Andy Brassell discussed about how Messi could potentially be the replacement for the Real Madrid-bound Mbappe. He said;

"Neymar has said quite clearly that he wants to play with Lionel Messi, going forward. Now, this was something [PSG president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi didn't deny – an interest in Messi. But how you fit [Messi, Neymar and Mbappe] on the wage bill, I don't know how it happens."

He added,

"I wonder if there is a scenario in which Kylian Mbappe, who is – with 18 months left on his contract – Real Madrid's top target going into next summer going there, and they do pair Neymar and Messi in Paris. I believe that's a possibility."

Neymar was also vocal about his wish to play alongside Messi next year, and given that he would be a free agent, this could indeed be the case.

