Real Madrid News Roundup: Erling Haaland responds to transfer rumours, ex-Barcelona great sends warning to Blancos superstar, and more — 18th February 2021

Real Madrid continue their preparations for their trip to Real Valladolid come weekend. The Blancos will follow up their clash with the side owned by former Galactico Ronaldo Nazario with a UEFA Champions League fixture against Atalanta Bergamo, who sit sixth in the Serie A standings.

Ahead of their upcoming LaLiga Santander clash, here is some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Erling Haaland responds to Real Madrid speculation

Sevilla FC v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Norwegian star Erling Haaland is flattered by the transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid. The striker has been in incredible touch since the start of the last campaign and his talent was on full display on Wednesday night as he smashed a brace and picked up an assist against Sevilla.

When asked about Real Madrid's interest in his services, Haaland kept his response brief and didn't give away too much, saying;

"It's always nice if someone wants you."

Haaland has scored a staggering 42 goals in 42 for Borussia Dortmund since making his debut for them last winter and reportedly has a €75m release clause in his contract which becomes active in 2022.

Gareth Bale still loves Real Madrid, claims agent

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett claims that the 31-year-old still loves Real Madrid and would be open to a return to Spain. The Blancos star was infamously frozen out by head coach Zinedine Zidane during his time at the club and eventually left on a loan deal to his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

While many believe that Bale's time at Real Madrid is essentially over after being constantly snubbed during his last year in Madrid, Barnett reveals that his client is still open to a return to his parent club. He said on Bale;

"He [Gareth Bale] still loves Madrid. He hasn’t problems with the club, it’s a wonderful club. It wouldn’t be a problem [for him to return]. They just have to decide if they need him back, if he can play for Madrid and all these things. I guess you have to ask Mr. Zidane if he wants him, I don’t think so."

The 31-year-old has faced a difficult spell on loan at Spurs and has not been part of the starting XI on a regular basis under Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona great Rivaldo sends Gareth Bale warning

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is wasting his career away at Tottenham Hotspur according to Barcelona great Rivaldo. The Welshman has accumulated just under 250 minutes of Premier League football since his return on loan to England and has been used primarily in the cup competitions by Mourinho.

Speaking on the Real Madrid winger, Rivaldo expressed;

"After his situation at Real Madrid, it seems like Gareth Bale is having the same problems at Spurs after Jose Mourinho complained about the player's lack of commitment. It's sad to watch such a talented player wasting years of his professional career. Playing football is beautiful and we must enjoy it and dedicate ourselves to the maximum while it's still possible."

"If you fail to show commitment, you could regret it when your career is over. You'll feel that you didn't gave everything you could to become one of the best players on the planet. This is the problem Bale faces."

The former Brazilian midfielder added on the Real Madrid winger,

"But there's still time for Bale to recover and get back to that enthusiastic player he was in his first spell at Tottenham and the early years at Madrid. My advice to him is to refocus and give everything while you're young enough. When the time for retirement comes you won't be able to roll back the years and may end up feeling regret."

Bale is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell in North London, with the signs so far suggesting that Spurs are not keen on extending his stay.

