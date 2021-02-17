Real Madrid News Roundup: Superstar could be set for shock retirement, Blancos to rival Manchester United for Portuguese star, and more — 17th February 2021

Despite not playing in midweek, the Real Madrid faithful would understandably have had a great time watching the UEFA Champions League as arch-rivals Barcelona were torn to shreds by priority Blancos target Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman sent social media into a frenzy, with Real Madrid supporters in particular overjoyed with his hat-trick against their rivals.

Ahead of their return to domestic action against Real Valladolid, after which they take on Atalanta Bergamo in the UCL, here is some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Kylian Mbappe speaks out on future after Barcelona drubbing

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Kylian Mbappe stole the show against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in their round of 16 UCL tie. The 22-year-old became the first-ever player to score a hat-trick against the Blaugrana in the UCL knockouts and led his side to a 4-1 win over Real Madrid's fabled rivals. However, Mbappe made it clear that he will not decide his future yet as his future is still up in the air.

Speaking after the game, the Real Madrid target expressed;

"It would be stupid to decide my future on a single match. The truth is that it is about reflecting for the long-term. I have always said that I am happy here. This sort of match makes me even happier. The PSG shirt is one that I hold dear to my heart."

Kylian Mbappe is only the third player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona, after Faustino Asprilla for Newcastle and Andriy Shevchenko for Dynamo Kyiv (both in 1997).

Mbappe is into the final 16 months of his contract and is in talks to sign an extension. Should the club fail to get him to prolong his stay, they could potentially cash in on him come summer to avoid letting him leave for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Jonathan Barnett suggests Gareth Bale could retire

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

In what could be a shocking bit of Real Madrid news, superstar forward Gareth Bale could be set for an early retirement, as suggested by his agent Jonathan Barnett. The Welshman, one of the most expensive and highest-earning players in the world, was frozen out completely by Zinedine Zidane, after which he pushed for a move to his former club Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal.

Bale also struggled remarkably with a number of injuries, which has been a recurring theme over the last decade or so of his career. Speaking on Bale's future, his agent Barnett said, “Gareth [Bale] is at the end of his career.”

🔴🎙️ Barnett, agente de Bale:



"Gareth está en el final de su carrera".



"Gareth está en el final de su carrera".

Despite massive fanfare and expectation surrounding his return to England, Bale has failed to make his mark on Jose Mourinho's side. The 31-year-old has featured predominantly in cup matches and has been largely anonymous whenever given a run in the side.

Real Madrid interested in Manchester United target

David Carmo (R) in action for Braga

Real Madrid are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Braga defender David Carmo in the summer, as per Spanish outlet AS. The Blancos are said to be working on moves for a few defenders should Sergio Ramos depart the club, which is a real possibility. The legendary Spaniard is at a crossroads as he is yet to renew his deal with the club, allowing him to depart on a free transfer this summer.

Carmo, a towering left-footed center-back who is good on the ball, is a subject of interest for Manchester United and the likes of Liverpool ahead of the summer window as they look to bolster their options in central defence.

David Carmo in Liga NOS this season:



92% tackles won

84% pass accuracy

43 successful long passes

17 aerial challenges won

15 clearances



Well-rounded young CB. 🇵🇹👏 pic.twitter.com/aryTgAG8Rk — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 13, 2020

Now, Real Madrid have also registered their interest in signing the Portuguese defender. Carmo has a £35m release clause in his contract, and the report suggests that Real Madrid's friendly relation with Braga could give them an edge should they want to trigger it.

