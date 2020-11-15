Real Madrid News Roundup: Ex-Barcelona director reveals club were close to signing Blancos star, European heavyweights set to battle for Sergio Ramos, and more — 15th November 2020

Real Madrid will look to arrest what has been a worrying dip in performances upon the return of domestic football after the international break. The Blancos have suffered worrying defeats at the hands of Cadiz, Shakhtar Donetsk, and most recently, Valencia. These are fixtures that one could expect the Spanish champions to win and register maximum points in, but have failed to collect even a single point from them.

The fourth-placed LaLiga side have tricky fixtures on the horizon, with trips to Villarreal and Milan on the agenda upon club football's return. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Former Barcelona director reveals club could have signed Real Madrid star

Ex-Barcelona director Javier Bordas revealed that the Blaugrana were in talks to sign Thibaut Courtois long before his move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Blancos' towering Belgian got off to a slow start to life in Madrid but proved his worth last year, winning the Zamora Trophy for his excellent performances in goal for Real Madrid.

Speaking on a potential transfer back in 2014, Bordas said on Courtois;

"When I considered a move for [Thibaut] Courtois I talked about it before with [former president, Sandro] Rosell. He told me that if we could do something, we would do it. I made it possible to bring in Courtois and Zubi [Andoni Zubizarreta, former Barca director of football], with good judgment, said he wanted to sign [Marc-Andre] ter Stegen, and we were right because he is the best in the world."

He added,

"We decided to bring in someone else, [Claudio] Bravo, a great goalkeeper, but maybe we could have had Courtois and ter Stegen together."

Bordas also revealed as part of the same interview that apart from Courtois, Barcelona were also in talks to sign well-documented Real Madrid targets Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but neither of the moves ultimately materialised.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain to battle for Sergio Ramos

Italian champions Juventus are set to battle their French counterparts Paris Saint-Germain for the services of Sergio Ramos on a free transfer, as per reports. The Spanish legend is into the final year of his contract with Real Madrid and is yet to agree fresh terms with the Blancos, due to which the Bianconeri and the Parisiens will look to capitalise on the situation.

Real Madrid are reportedly expected to make a decision on Ramos' future soon and announce a statement addressing the situation. Despite being 34, he is reportedly hoping to receive a two-year deal from the club. Elsewhere, Inter Miami, led by David Beckham, are also said to be interested in Ramos' services.

Toni Kroos 'amused' at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil's response

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos revealed that he was 'amused' by the response his comments received from Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

The Real Madrid star commented;

"I'm not surprised by anyone anymore. I found it very amusing, but in the meantime, I've put it behind me."

The German midfield star said recently that he wasn't a fan of Aubameyang's knack of celebrating goals using superhero masks and 'choreographed celebrations', to which the Gabonese responded on Twitter;

"By the way - does this Toni Kroos have kids? Just remember, I did it for my son a few times, and I will do it again. I wish you have kids one day and make them happy like this junior school pupil. And don’t forget #maskon #staysafe"

By the way

Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?

Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again

Mesut Ozil joined the fray by reposting a clip of Aubameyang celebrating with a Black Panther mask, calling it the 'best goal celebration'.

