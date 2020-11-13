Reports: Real Madrid hope Martin Odegaard will help them sign Erling Haaland

Spanish champions Real Madrid are reportedly hopeful of using Martin Odegaard to help convince Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland to sign for the club. The Norwegian forward has been one of the best players in Germany and in Europe since his breakthrough last year, scoring goals aplenty.

Haaland has been a goalscoring machine for RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and the Norwegian national side on all fronts, and has racked up a stunning 14 goals in his first 11 UEFA Champions League games.

With Real Madrid on the lookout for some of the best young talents in the world, the 20-year-old fits the bill perfectly and is on the Blancos' wishlist.

Real Madrid's Odegaard key to Haaland deal

As per Spanish outlet AS, Martin Odegaard could hold the key to signing Haaland. The Norwegian midfielder, who has been on Real Madrid's books for over half a decade now and has finally broken into the first team after a string of loan spells.

Odegaard, who is a year older to Haaland, is said to be one of the Dortmund star's closest friends and could play a key role in convincing him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Should the striker move to Madrid, he would be able to reunite with Odegaard, which could be an important factor in choosing the Blancos over other interested clubs.

The pair share an excellent relationship on the pitch, which can be seen during their time together for the Norwegian national side.

Haaland reportedly has a release clause inserted in his contract which will be activated in the summer of 2022. His agent, Mino Raiola, was insistent on the release clause estimated to be worth around €75m while negotiating a move away from Salzburg a year ago.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid face stern competition from Manchester United for Haaland, who have a couple of 'trump cards' of their own in this regard. Firstly, their superstar midfielder Paul Pogba's future is very much up in the air, and his departure could be linked with a move for Haaland, as per the report from AS. The Frenchman shares the same agent as the striker.

Apart from Pogba, another major factor could be played by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Manchester United manager knows Haaland since his breakthrough at FK Molde in Norway, and should he remain at the helm of Old Trafford until then, Solskjaer could help lure the 20-year-old to Manchester over Real Madrid.

With his release clause set to be active from 2022, it remains to be seen where the in-demand forward will end up.

