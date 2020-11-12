Real Madrid News Roundup: Bizarre war of words between Toni Kroos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Blancos have edge over Manchester United for French star, and more — 12th November, 2020

Real Madrid find themselves in a bit of a crisis after having already lost a handful of games that they would have expected to win. Their defeats against Cadiz and Valencia in LaLiga Santander, coupled with the fact that they have just four points from a possible nine in the UEFA Champions League, has piled a lot of pressure on the Real Madrid squad and manager Zinedine Zidane.

Given their list of injuries and unavailable players, the international break could not have come at a better time for the Blancos as it would give them a breather to recover from a turbulent start to the campaign. Here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid have 'verbal agreement' with Eduardo Camavinga

Several European clubs have registered their interest in signing Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, who is tipped to grow into one of the best midfielders of the upcoming generation of young stars. While the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing him, Real Madrid are said to have an advantage in this chase.

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has claimed that the Blancos already have an agreement in place with the young French prodigy.

1914 - Eduardo Camavinga (17 years & 303 days) is the youngest player to make his debut with France since Maurice Gastiger in February 1914 v Luxembourg (17 years & 128 days). Diamond 💎. pic.twitter.com/0XihIKI4dw — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 8, 2020

Speaking on Real Madrid's interest, Inda said;

"Real Madrid has a verbal agreement with Eduardo Camavinga and Rennes agrees to send him to Madrid in exchange for a significant amount of money."

Camavinga would arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu as part of a much-needed midfield revamp, in the hope of eventually succeeding the ageing pair of star midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The Frenchman's contract with Rennes in 2022.

Advertisement

Toni Kroos launches bizarre attack on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal skipper responds

Aubameyang has celebrated with masks in the past

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has spoken out against footballers preparing 'rehearsed dances or choreography' to celebrate goals, and particularly namedropped Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in this context. The Gabonese forward has been known to celebrate with masks, including those of Batman, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and others, in recent times.

Kroos brandished the use of such objects and celebrations as 'silly' and said that this doesn't make footballers ideal role models. Speaking on the matter, the German remarked in an interview with Sport Bild;

"If there are rehearsed dances or choreography, I find it very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That’s where it ends with me. I don’t think that’s a good role model, either. What nonsense."

Kroos is evidently not a fan of Aubameyang's celebrations

Advertisement

The World Cup winner added,

"What I always found sweet was Gerd Muller. He just jumped up, pulled up his pants. That was real joy, nothing big."

Aubameyang took to Twitter to respond, but wanted to verify if it was indeed Toni Kroos who made these comments. The striker tweeted;

"Hmm I want to answer but first @ToniKroos I just want to be sure it was really you."

He then went on to tweet;

"By the way, does this @ToniKroos have Kids? Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again. I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe"

By the way

Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?

Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again

I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk 🙏🏽👊🏽 and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe 🤡bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

Advertisement

Real Madrid stars set for another pay cut

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos

After having already agreed to take a pay cut due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in April, Real Madrid are apparently set to enforce another reduction in the coming weeks. The Blancos are still planning their full budget for the season, and this measure is being taken to help the club deal with the losses caused by the crisis.

The exact percentages of the pay cuts have not been finalised yet but, as per ESPN, Real Madrid will initiate talks with the club's captains Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, and Karim Benzema with an official proposal. The first reduction of pay was said to be in the region of 10% to 20%, and Real Madrid did not make a single signing in the summer for the first time in 40 years. This, as per the report, helped save the jobs of the workers at the club.

Also read: Juventus superstar tipped for Blancos switch, club want Kylian Mbappe for cut-price fee, and more